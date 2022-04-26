Kim Kardashian calls review of death-row inmate’s case the ‘best news ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kim Kardashian calls review of death-row inmate’s case the ‘best news ever’

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 4.33am
Kim Kardashian has called the court-ordered delay of Melissa Lucio’s execution the ‘best news ever’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian has called the court-ordered delay of Melissa Lucio’s execution the ‘best news ever’ (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian has called the court-ordered delay of a Texas woman’s execution the “best news ever”.

Melissa Lucio was due to be given a lethal injection on Wednesday before she was granted a ‘stay of execution’ – a temporary suspension of judgement – so jurors at a lower court can review evidence that may acquit her.

Lucio was convicted over the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah, who prosecutors say was the victim of child abuse.

Posting about the news on her Instagram story, Kardashian, who is training to be a lawyer and has been following the case, said it was the “best news ever!”

Texas Execution Lucio Vigil
Texas mother Melissa Lucio was due to be executed on Wednesday before she was granted a ‘stay of execution’ (Delcia Lopez/AP)

She added: “Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident.

“She is getting a new trial on her case and has been granted a stay of execution by the Texas Court of Appeals.”

A statement from Lucio, provided by her lawyers, read: “I am grateful the court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence.

“Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren.

“I will use my time to help bring them to Christ. I am deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me and spoke out on my behalf.”

Kardashian previously said she was “heartbroken” by written pleas from the children of Lucio, and that there were “many unresolved questions” in the case.

The reality star has been vocal on several high-profile US legal cases, and recently passed her first year law students’ examination, known as the “baby bar”.

The 41-year-old recently branded the US legal system “unfair” over the case of 26-year-old truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos who was sentenced to 110 years in prison following an accident that killed four people in 2019.

