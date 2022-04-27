Katie Price opts for trial after denying breach of restraining order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Katie Price opts for trial after denying breach of restraining order

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 11.05am Updated: April 27 2022, 1.11pm
Katie Price arrives at Crawley Magistrates’ Court, where she is charged with breaching a restraining order (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katie Price faces a Crown Court trial after denying breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancee over a message in which she accused the pair of having an affair.

The 43-year-old former glamour model is said to have sent Kieran Hayler a message on January 21 this year in which she branded his new partner, Michelle Penticost, a “c***ing whore” and a “gutter slag”.

Price, who was known professionally as Jordan, was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly on June 3 2019, under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

She was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

Katie Price court case
Katie Price arrives at Crawley Magistrates’ Court (Steve Parsons/PA)

Price, wearing white trainers, a green tracksuit and a black gilet, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, accused of contacting Penticost indirectly in breach of the restraining order.

She was supported by her reality TV star fiance Carl Woods, 33, who sat in the public gallery.

The court heard that her message to Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Penticost, which she denies was aimed at Price.

Price’s message read: “Tell your c***ing whore, piece of shit, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

Price, who became a household name around the turn of the millennium, stood in the dock to confirm her name, address and date of birth, before pleading not guilty to the single charge, which can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court.

Katie Price court case
Katie Price’s fiance, Carl Woods, was in court to support her (Steve Parsons/PA)

Joe Harrington, defending, said: “The issues relate to her mental health and the triggers which led to sending that message.”

Asked where she wanted the trial to be heard, Price said: “The Crown Court please.”

District Judge Amanda Kelly said the offence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment and warned Price: “You are in really grave danger of going to prison.”

She said: “This is a very serious allegation in which it is alleged you used indirectly vile and nasty language towards Ms Penticost, someone you were prohibited from contacting directly or indirectly by a restraining order.”

The judge granted Price bail ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 25 at Lewes Crown Court on condition she does not contact Ms Penticost either directly or indirectly, except for handing over children.

“It seems to me, Ms Price, that all of the children caught up in your relationships past and present need their adults to behave like adults,” the judge said. “Stop exposing them to very public squabbles.”

