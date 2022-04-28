Nadine Dorries says BBC funding model is ‘completely outdated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lifestyle

Nadine Dorries says BBC funding model is ‘completely outdated’

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 4.59am
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries arriving in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday April 26, 2022.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries arriving in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday April 26, 2022.

Nadine Dorries says the government will be looking at ways media watchdog Ofcom can “hold the BBC to account” as well as implementing new ways of funding the broadcaster.

The Culture Secretary said the company’s funding model was “completely outdated” and decisions on any changes would be made “well ahead” of the BBC Charter renewal in 2027.

It comes as the corporation is engaged in conversations on how to fund its services as the licence fee faces an uncertain future.

The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie has said he would rather produce less content than compromise on quality when considering funding cuts to the broadcaster.

Public Accounts Committee
The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie has said he would rather produce less content than compromise on quality (House Of Commons/PA)

Speaking to The Spectator, Ms Dorries said: “We are going to very soon announce that we are going to be looking very seriously about how we fund the BBC.

“We are ready to implement a new way of funding the BBC.

“We’re going to be looking at how Ofcom hold the BBC to account and then very shortly after that we will be announcing other measures that we are going to put into place to start looking at how the BBC will be funded in the future so that we are well in time to have that in place for the Charter renewal.”

The Government on Thursday published a white paper aimed at implementing broadcasting reforms to “create a new golden age of British TV and help the nation’s public service broadcasters thrive.”

The document did not provide further details on the BBC’s funding reforms.

