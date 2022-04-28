Golda Rosheuvel: I was told coming out as gay would ruin my acting career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Golda Rosheuvel: I was told coming out as gay would ruin my acting career

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 5.35am
Golda Rosheuvel arrives for the world premier of series two of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, at Tate Modern, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 22, 2022.
Golda Rosheuvel arrives for the world premier of series two of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, at Tate Modern, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 22, 2022.

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel says when starting out in the industry she was told that revealing she was gay would “ruin your career as an actor”.

The actress, who plays Queen Charlotte in the hit Netflix series said the advice, given to her by a lesbian director “blew my mind”.

Speaking to the Just For Variety podcast, she recalled the discussion with the director.

“We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” she said.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
The actress, who plays Queen Charlotte in the hit Netflix series said the advice, given to her by a lesbian film director ‘blew my mind’ (Ian West/PA)

“It was an absolute no: ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor.’”

She added: “I would rather lose a job than not be true to who I am. I’d rather not work in an industry that doesn’t accept me… It just wasn’t how I was raised.

“And then her being out as a female director, as a lesbian director, I was like, ‘I don’t understand this advice.’ It blew my mind.”

Rosheuvel stars alongside Jonathan Bailey, Kate Sharma and Nicola Coughlan in the second series of the raunchy, Regency-era drama, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier