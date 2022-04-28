Primal Scream latest music stars to sell rights to their back catalogue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish rock band Primal Scream are the latest music stars to sell the rights to their back catalogue after reaching an agreement with BMG.

Germany-based music company BMG has acquired a 50% stake in the song rights of founding member Bobby Gillespie, guitarist Andrew Innes and the late Robert Young along with other related rights.

The deal includes all of their 11 albums from 1987’s Sonic Flower Groove to 2016’s Chaosmosis, including the writers’ shares in hit tracks Movin’ On Up, Loaded, Rocks and Come Together.

Bobby Gillespie performs at Xfm’s Winter Wonderland 2013 at the O2 Apollo Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Primal Scream were formed in the 1980s by Gillespie, a former member of alternative rock band The Jesus and Mary Chain.

They signed to Creation Records and went on to become one of the most influential bands of the 1990s, with their third album Screamadelica winning the inaugural Mercury Music Prize in 1992.

In 1996 they produced the title track to the movie Trainspotting.

They are set to return to the live stage on May 28 at the Wide Awake festival in Brockwell Park in south London where they will play Screamadelica in full for the first time in 10 years.

Alistair Norbury, BMG president of repertoire & marketing UK, said: “Primal Scream are one of the most influential bands of the past 30 years with a cultural resonance which continues today.

“We are delighted to become custodians of their work.”

BMG has acquired the rights to a number of international music stars recently including Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood, Tina Turner, ZZ Top and Motley Crue.

They have said the Scottish rock band are the first UK artists of their generation to strike such a rights deal.

According to the Germany-based music company, these acquisitions form part of a wider strategy to create a “21st-century home for the most iconic music rights in popular music history”.

Their current roster of artists includes Kylie Minogue, YouTuber and rapper KSI and hip hop act Run The Jewels.