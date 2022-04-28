Primal Scream latest music stars to sell rights to their back catalogue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Entertainment Music

Primal Scream latest music stars to sell rights to their back catalogue

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 5.59pm
Bobby Gillespie founded Primal Scream in the 1980s (Lesley Martin/PA)
Bobby Gillespie founded Primal Scream in the 1980s (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scottish rock band Primal Scream are the latest music stars to sell the rights to their back catalogue after reaching an agreement with BMG.

Germany-based music company BMG has acquired a 50% stake in the song rights of founding member Bobby Gillespie, guitarist Andrew Innes and the late Robert Young along with other related rights.

The deal includes all of their 11 albums from 1987’s Sonic Flower Groove to 2016’s Chaosmosis, including the writers’ shares in hit tracks Movin’ On Up, Loaded, Rocks and Come Together.

Xfm Winter Wonderland – Manchester
Bobby Gillespie performs at Xfm’s Winter Wonderland 2013 at the O2 Apollo Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Primal Scream were formed in the 1980s by Gillespie, a former member of alternative rock band The Jesus and Mary Chain.

They signed to Creation Records and went on to become one of the most influential bands of the 1990s, with their third album Screamadelica winning the inaugural Mercury Music Prize in 1992.

In 1996 they produced the title track to the movie Trainspotting.

They are set to return to the live stage on May 28 at the Wide Awake festival in Brockwell Park in south London where they will play Screamadelica in full for the first time in 10 years.

Alistair Norbury, BMG president of repertoire & marketing UK, said: “Primal Scream are one of the most influential bands of the past 30 years with a cultural resonance which continues today.

“We are delighted to become custodians of their work.”

BMG has acquired the rights to a number of international music stars recently including Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood, Tina Turner, ZZ Top and Motley Crue.

They have said the Scottish rock band are the first UK artists of their generation to strike such a rights deal.

According to the Germany-based music company, these acquisitions form part of a wider strategy to create a “21st-century home for the most iconic music rights in popular music history”.

Their current roster of artists includes Kylie Minogue, YouTuber and rapper KSI and hip hop act Run The Jewels.

