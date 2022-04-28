The Tourist and Peaky Blinders help iPlayer achieve record-breaking ratings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
The Tourist and Peaky Blinders help iPlayer achieve record-breaking ratings

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 12.04am
The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan proved popular (Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge/PA)
Hit dramas The Tourist and Peaky Blinders have helped BBC iPlayer achieve a record-breaking start to the year, the broadcaster has announced.

The streaming service said it had its strongest ever quarter from January to March 2022 as programmes were streamed 1.83 billion times, with streaming figures at more than 1.7 billion for the same period last year.

New psychological thriller The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan was the most popular drama during this period, with its first episode streamed 6.1 million times.

Jamie Dornan comments
It was the second most watched series overall, excluding continuing series like EastEnders, news and children’s content, with 32 million streams.

The latest series of Lord Sugar’s business reality show The Apprentice came out on top as the most watched boxset as it was streamed 33 million.

The return of hit crime drama Peaky Blinders for its sixth and final series also boosted ratings as it was streamed 30 million times.

Its opening episode, which paid tribute to the late star Helen McCrory, racked up 5.1 million streams during the period.

McCrory, who starred as Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray, died from cancer aged 52 last April.

Cillian Murphy with his Peaky Blinders co-star Helen McCrory (Joe Giddens/PA)
The return of Peaky Blinders paid tribute to the late star Helen McCrory (Joe Giddens/PA)

Other returning favourites including the last season of Killing Eve and Call the Midwife drew in 15 million and 22 million respectively.

New dramas including The Responder, This is Going to Hurt, The Rules of the Game and Chloe also contributed to iPlayer’s best quarter ever.

Coverage of Beijing 2022 The Winter Olympics was also a popular choice, with 29 million streams on iPlayer across the various events.

Director of BBC iPlayer Dan McGolpin said: “BBC iPlayer is more popular than ever in 2022 and the rollout of a more modern look has helped the service to notch up its best-ever quarter across the first three months.

“A formidable and thrilling collection of brand new drama series feature heavily on the most-watched programme lists, with The Tourist narrowly ahead of The Responder in first position for top episode and there has been a breath-taking choice available from the Winter Olympics to Green Planet, so it was fantastic to see the long-awaited return of The Apprentice make the top slot for total viewing across a full series.

“Together with the last-ever instalments of Peaky Blinders and Killing Eve landing towards the end of the quarter, two of iPlayer’s most popular programmes of all time, there really is something for everyone whether you’re in the mood for classic boxsets or brand new shows.”

