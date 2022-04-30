Joe Alwyn on preventing ‘intrusion’ in relationship with Taylor Swift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Joe Alwyn on preventing ‘intrusion’ in relationship with Taylor Swift

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 11.00am
Joe Alwyn says he has no intention of feeding curiosity about his relationship with Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)
English actor Joe Alwyn has said he refuses to “feed” the curiosity surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift.

London-born Alwyn gained recognition after starring in war drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in 2016.

Speaking to The Guardian about his relationship with the Grammy winner, Alwyn said: “It’s just not for other people.

“I don’t know how best to talk about it. I mean, I’m aware of people’s… of that size of interest, and that world existing.

“It’s just not something I particularly care about, or have much interest in feeding, I guess, because the more it’s fed, the more you are opening a gate for intrusion.”

He went on: “I think that’s just my response to a culture that has this increasing expectation that everything is going to be given.

“If you don’t post about the way you make your coffee in the morning, or if you don’t let someone take a picture when you walk out of your front door, is that being private? I don’t know if it is.

“So I just don’t really feed that.

“There are more interesting things to talk about and I just think it feeds into a weird part of the culture that I’m not really interested in being a part of.”

Alwyn worked with Swift, 32, on her eighth studio album Folklore, writing under the pseudonym William Bowery.

The collaborative work resulted in the album of the year Grammy in 2021, which Alwyn described as “a ridiculous bonus”.

Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn has worked with girlfriend Taylor Swift on two of her albums (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Alwyn, 31, who stars as Nick in the upcoming BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends, also co-wrote a number of songs on Swift’s follow-up album Evermore.

He said the opportunity to work with Swift “was a surreal bonus of lockdown”.

Speaking about the experience, Alwyn added: “It wasn’t like, ‘It’s five o’clock, it’s time to try and write a song together’.

“It came about from messing around on a piano, and singing badly, then being overheard, and being, like, ‘Let’s see what happens if we get to the end of it together’.

“I mean fun is such a stupid word, but it was a lot of fun.

“And it was never a work thing, or a ‘Let’s try and do this because we’re going to put this out’ thing.

“It was just like baking sourdough in lockdown.”

