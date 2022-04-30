Kelsey Parker held her husband Tom’s hand as he died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kelsey Parker held her husband Tom’s hand as he died

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 11.22pm
Kelsey Parker has spoken about the death of her husband, The Wanted’s Tom Parker (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kelsey Parker has spoken about the death of her husband, The Wanted's Tom Parker (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Kelsey Parker has said she held her husband Tom Parker’s hand as he died after suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.

The Wanted band member died at a hospice near the couple’s south London home on March 30 at the age of 33.

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Parker, 32, said: “We had music playing in the room all day for him, it was his life and it was his passion.

Tom Parker
The Wanted star was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020 (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Live Forever by Oasis was playing. He was sedated and I was holding his hand.”

The couple met as teenagers and later married before having two children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

Parker revealed that shortly before his death, Tom had taken off his wedding ring and placed it on her finger.

She added: “He said, ‘I know you’re going to be OK’. He then took off his wedding ring and put it on my finger.

“I think he knew then it was the end but he still had the Tom fight in him. He didn’t want to go.

“You always want that miracle and I was wishing for that miracle. Of course you want that.”

Tom Parker funeral
Kelsey Parker at the funeral of her husband and The Wanted star Tom Parker (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tom’s funeral took place in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London on April 20.

The singer’s coffin was carried by his bandmates from The Wanted, as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played to fans gathered outside.

Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers in the procession into St Francis of Assisi church.

Parker said after her husband died she told him he was her “everything”.

“When he passed away I closed his eyes and I gave him a kiss and said I love you. I told him he was my everything,” she said.

