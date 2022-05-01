Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy on the mend after Covid diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy on the mend after Covid diagnosis

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 3.34am
Sharon Osbourne has thanked fans for their support after her husband Ozzy was diagnosed with Covid, revealing the rocker is ‘on the mend’ (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Osbourne has thanked fans for their support after her husband Ozzy was diagnosed with Covid, revealing the rocker is “on the mend”.

The talk show presenter took to Twitter with the news on Saturday, posting a GIF that carried the text: “Thank You for all the well wishes and support!

“Ozzy is much better and on the mend!”

Osbourne revealed her husband’s diagnosis on Thursday and said she was “very worried” about the Black Sabbath star, 73, who has Parkinson’s disease.

The musician has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

She also said she was returning home to Los Angeles to be with him, meaning she would not be able to present her new panel debate show The Talk, which airs on weeknights on TalkTV.

She told the channel: “Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

“We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck it would be now.”

She added: “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days.

“I can’t believe it. Three days and I’m missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.

“It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back.”

The couple have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Sharon revealed in December 2020 that she had tested positive for Covid and had been briefly admitted to hospital.

