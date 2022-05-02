Boris Johnson to be interviewed on GMB for first time in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Boris Johnson to be interviewed on GMB for first time in five years

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 10.48am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be interviewed live on Good Morning Britain on April 3 (Rob Pinney/PA
Boris Johnson is to be interviewed on Good Morning Britain for the first time in almost five years by the show’s presenter Susanna Reid.

The Prime Minister was last interviewed on the ITV breakfast show in 2017 when he was foreign secretary.

During this morning’s show, presenter Kate Garraway revealed that Reid, 51, will be interviewing Johnson live from 10 Downing Street on May 3.

The interview will air on Good Morning Britain tomorrow, marking the Prime Minister’s first official appearance on the ITV show in almost five years.

Johnson fleetingly featured on the show in December 2019 when he walked away from cameras and appeared to hide in an industrial fridge in order to avoid engaging in an interview.

Piers Morgan, who presented Good Morning Britain at the time of the incident, responded to the news of Johnson’s return to the programme, tweeting: “He’s out of the fridge! If you’re doing the rounds
@BorisJohnson – you know where to find me.”

In October last year, during the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, attempts were once again made to get the Prime Minister to appear on the breakfast show.

Presenter Ranvir Singh attempted to engage with Johnson and invited him to speak on the show but she was met with a raised hand as the Prime Minister walked off.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays on ITV at 6am.

