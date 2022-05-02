Lost episodes of The Morecambe And Wise Show to be released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lost episodes of The Morecambe And Wise Show to be released

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 12.03am Updated: May 3 2022, 12.05pm
Morecambe and Wise Show1968 (BBC)
Morecambe and Wise Show1968 (BBC)

A collection of previously lost episodes of The Morecambe And Wise Show are to be released on DVD for the first time.

The first series of the comedy duo’s show, which was initially broadcast on BBC Two in 1968, was never archived and all eight episodes were disposed of in the 1970s to make space in the BBC’s archives.

After years of archive research and restoration, film copies have been found for four of the eight episodes with audio-only recordings having also been located for the other four.

The episodes have undergone extensive sound and picture restoration (BBC)

All eight episodes are now being released on DVD together with a previously lost one-off Morecambe And Wise special from October 1970.

They have all undergone extensive sound and picture restoration to recover all but one of the episodes to their original full colour for the first time since they were screened in 1968, the BBC has said.

The first Morecambe And Wise episode recorded for the BBC previously only survived as a badly decomposed film print, rediscovered in a movie vault in West Africa.

As part of a seven-year restoration project by the BBC and Queen Mary University in London, the film has been scanned with x-rays to recover the images locked inside the decayed film.

The collection, titled Morecambe And Wise: The Lost Tapes, will also contain never before released special features including a BBC Two trailer and interviews from the 1960s.

It will also include a raw studio recording from 1972, deleted scenes from series one and original scripts and production paperwork.

The Morecambe and Wise Show 1970 – The Lost Tape
The late Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise are among the most popular and enduring comedy stars in British TV history (BBC)

Eric Morecambe, who died in 1984 aged 58, and Ernie Wise, who died in 1999 aged 73, are among the most popular and enduring comedy stars in British TV history.

Their show was one of the earliest British comedy series to be shown in colour, with its first series including guest stars such as Bruce Forsyth and Matt Monro.

The Morecambe and Wise: The Lost Tapes DVD release will be available from June 6, with pre-order available now.

To coincide with the DVD release, a special screening will take place with the British Film Institute on May 21 at the National Film Theatre on Southbank in London.

