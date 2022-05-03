Boris Johnson asks ‘Who’s Lorraine?’ as he’s interviewed on Good Morning Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson asks ‘Who’s Lorraine?’ as he’s interviewed on Good Morning Britain

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 10.03am Updated: May 3 2022, 1.01pm
Lorraine Kelly after being made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Princess Royal during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture date: Wednesday December 8, 2021.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid “Who’s Lorraine?” as he appeared on the programme for the first time in nearly five years.

Reid, 51, interviewed Mr Johnson at 10 Downing Street, marking his first appearance on the ITV breakfast show since 2017 when he was foreign secretary.

Johnson fleetingly featured on the show in December 2019 when he walked away from cameras and appeared to hide in an industrial fridge in order to avoid engaging in an interview.

During the interview, Reid challenged him about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and also asked why he will not resign over the partygate scandal, breaking the law and following accusations that he misled Parliament.

As the robust interview came to an end, Reid referenced ITV’s Lorraine, which airs after GMB, to which Mr Johnson asked: “Who’s Lorraine?”

“Who’s Lorraine? Lorraine is a legend!” Reid fired back.

Speaking as her show started, presenter Lorraine Kelly said: “Wow, thank you Susanna, a masterclass in a political interview, excellent stuff.”

Kelly previously made headlines when she won a £1.2 million battle with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), with a judge saying the Scottish star “presents a persona of herself”, agreeing she was not an ITV employee and instead was hired to perform “the role of a friendly, chatty and fun personality”.

Reid went on to tell Kelly it had been “fascinating” talking to the Prime Minister, saying: “I’m surprised I haven’t been thrown out, Lorraine. It was remarkable speaking to him.

“Look, it’s been almost five years since Boris Johnson has appeared on Good Morning Britain, and of course just over two of those years he’s been Prime Minister”.

During the interview, Mr Johnson said he is “getting on with the job”.

Reid also asked him if he is honest, to which he replied: “I think, you… yes. And I think that the best way to judge that is to look at what this Government says it’s going to do and what it does… and that’s what matters.”

He added: “I do my best to represent faithfully and accurately what I believe. And sometimes it’s controversial, and sometimes it offends people, but that’s what I do.”

Kelly later thanked viewers for their messages and said: “Why should he know who I am? He is busy in the morning. He wouldn’t be watching us, although he could learn a lot, as you know.”

She added: “Lots of people have said that he has lost votes. He hasn’t lost votes just because he doesn’t know who I am. But very, very, very funny.

“And lots of you saying that all the civil servants working from home will be going ‘eek’ because they are all watching the show.”

Kelly’s on-screen break came in 1984 when she joined TV-am, and since then, she has become a familiar face on the small screen. She has presented her hugely popular daily talk show Lorraine since 2010.

Asked if Mr Johnson knew who Kelly was, his official spokesman told reporters: “I think, as was clear, the Prime Minister was not fully across the ITV daytime line-up this morning.

“But you’ll appreciate he has a number of issues to deal with on his desk.”

