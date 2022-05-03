Tom Felton sought advice from Harry Potter co-stars ahead of West End debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Felton sought advice from Harry Potter co-stars ahead of West End debut

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 8.43pm
Tom Felton (Ian West/PA)
Tom Felton (Ian West/PA)

Tom Felton has said his Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis told him to “embrace the madness” after he went to him and Daniel Radcliffe for advice ahead of his West End debut.

The actor will join the cast of the supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story when the play moves to the Criterion Theatre for its third season on May 7.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the show follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam does not believe it.

Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, will play Sam while Doctor Who star Mandip Gill will play Jenny.

He told BBC’s The One Show that he sought advice from Radcliffe and Lewis, who starred in the film series as the titular wizard and Neville Longbottom respectively, due to their experience on stage.

Felton said: “I was very excited to tell Daniel, he’s done a lot of theatre and musicals and so I was keen to get a bit of an insight.

“Him and Matthew Lewis, who I saw the other day, he was equally keen to advise me to embrace the madness and don’t panic and just enjoy the time actually being up there.

“It’s a very different thing than we’ve done before. I don’t want to speak too soon but I’m really excited to get started.”

Radcliffe has stage experience in the West End revival of Equus, and the Broadway versions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Privacy, where he played whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Lewis has also gained a number of theatre credits, including the West End production of Our Boys and the play Unfaithful in 2016.

Felton said he was “very excited” about taking to the stage but joked that he was “not as excited” as his mother, recalling how she would bring him to auditions in London when he was a child.

He added: “So for me to have a part in something that’s going to be taking place in West End is hugely terrifyingly exciting, in all the right ways.”

The play has previously featured the West End debut of pop star Lily Allen, as well as appearances by I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Inbetweeners actor James Buckley, EastEnder Jake Wood and theatre star Hadley Fraser.

The third season, which boasts a completely new cast, moves to the Criterion Theatre after runs at the Noel Coward and Gielgud theatres. It received three Olivier nominations, including best new play.

War Of The Worlds star Beatriz Romilly will play the couple’s friend Lauren, while Mum actor Sam Swainsbury will play her new partner Ben.

