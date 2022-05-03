Telling Boris Becker’s son about jail sentence was ‘hardest thing’, ex-wife says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Telling Boris Becker’s son about jail sentence was ‘hardest thing’, ex-wife says

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 9.19pm Updated: May 3 2022, 10.25pm
Lilly Becker attends the Fashion for Relief Charity pop-up store launch at Westfield, London.
Lilly Becker attends the Fashion for Relief Charity pop-up store launch at Westfield, London.

Boris Becker’s ex-wife has said telling their 12-year-old son that his father was going to prison was “the hardest thing I ever had to do”.

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show on Tuesday night, Sharlely “Lilly” Becker defended her former husband following his “harsh” two-and-a-half year jail term after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud.

The 45-year-old Dutch model also told the TalkTV programme she “broke down” at the sentencing, and the first person who reached out to her was the tennis star’s current girlfriend, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

Boris Becker court case
Boris Becker, arrives alongside partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (Victoria Jones/PA)

When asked how she reacted at the sentencing, Ms Becker told TalkTV: “I completely broke down.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing because I was convinced, until the judge made her verdict, that he was going to get a little bit lighter than two and a half years.

“I had to keep it together and I don’t know how I did it.”

Ms Becker added: “We all pulled together – the ex-wife, the kids, his current girlfriend Lilian – the first thing we did was reach out to each other.

“It’s hard because it’s public, it’s everywhere.

“It’s hard because everyone has an opinion about it, rightly so.

“I’m here to show everybody that he has a bunch of really strong women behind him, and who are here not to speak for him, but to protect him.”

Ms Becker said that telling their son two days later was “the hardest thing” she has ever had to do.

“I had to break it down to him,” she said.

“We as a family had purposefully not spoken about the trial or anything.

“But I had no choice but to break my heart – or actually his heart – last Sunday.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody. It was the hardest thing I ever had to do.”

Laureus World Sports Awards – London
Boris Becker and then-wife Lilly (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Becker said her son is “dying” to see his father, and she hopes they can visit him in jail.

Speaking about Becker, she said: “Thank God his mental health is so strong and he’s probably prepared for these moments.

“Because life with Boris is never boring, it’s headline after headline.”

Ms Becker and the tennis star announced their divorce in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

Judge Deborah Taylor, sitting at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, gave the six-time Grand Slam champion a 30-month sentence, of which he will serve half, for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The 54-year-old three-time Wimbledon champion and former world number one was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Majorca, Spain.

The former BBC commentator transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including to Ms Becker and to his other ex-wife Barbara Feltus.

Becker, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7 million euro (around £1.4 million) in Germany in 2002, was found guilty last month of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and October 3 2017.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]