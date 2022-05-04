Mel B and Roy Hodgson to receive honours at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mel B and Roy Hodgson to receive honours at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 2.47am
Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B, will receive her honour at Buckingham Palace (PA Wire)
Mel B and Roy Hodgson are among those due to receive royal honours at Buckingham Palace.

British pop star and TV personality Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, will be honoured at an investiture ceremony in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old, who rose to prominence as Scary Spice in pop group the Spice Girls during the 1990s with chart-topping hits such as Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life, became a patron of the charity Women’s Aid in 2018.

She was made an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours list for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

Watford Football Club manager Hodgson, 74, who was England boss during a four-year stint from 2012 to 2016, will also receive his honour at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Hodgson was made a CBE in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to football.

Manchester City v Watford – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Watford manager Roy Hodgson (PA)

Others collecting awards include radio presenter Simon Mayo and actress Ruth Wilson.

Paralympians Chris Ryan and Thomas Young will also be honoured at the ceremony.

Mayo, 63, joined the BBC in 1982 and has since worked for BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 2.

The presenter, who has also written six novels and hosted a critically acclaimed film review show with Mark Kermode, was made an MBE in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his service to broadcasting and charity.

Meanwhile, Wilson, 40, who has starred in hit TV series such as The Affair and Luther and won two Olivier awards, will also be honoured on Wednesday.

The actress was made an MBE in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to drama.

She will be joined by wheelchair rugby player Ryan, 30, who was part of the GB team that won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

He was made an MBE for services to wheelchair rugby in the 2022 New Year Honours list.

Fellow Paralympian Young, who won the gold medal in the men’s 100 metres T38 event in Tokyo, will receive his award as well.

The 21-year-old was also made an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours list for services to athletics.

