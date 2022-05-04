Elizabeth Olsen grateful to work with ‘some of the best’ in costume design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elizabeth Olsen grateful to work with ‘some of the best’ in costume design

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 6.33am Updated: May 4 2022, 6.41am
Elizabeth Olsen grateful to work with ‘some of the best’ in costume design (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Elizabeth Olsen grateful to work with 'some of the best' in costume design (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Elizabeth Olsen says she is grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with “some of the best” in the costume industry and “moved” by the responses of fans to her “iconic” looks.

The actress reprises her role as Marvel sorceress Scarlet Witch in the franchise’s latest offering, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

She is the cover star of the May digital of Vogue Hong Kong following the film’s release this week.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, she said: “Every costume designer I’ve got to work with on these Marvel films is creating something that is wearable but iconic and it’s for fans.

“I have nothing to do with that…but working on these films you get to work with some of the best.”

On fans’ responses to her Marvel character, she continued: “That continues to surprise me.

“I get to be here in person and feel the energy from the fans and we were in love with WandaVision. We had such a joyful time making that show.

“The effect that that had, you don’t get to have so many experiences like that in a lifetime and a career.

“I’m still grateful for the response and I’m moved by how it’s affected people.”

Appearing in Vogue Hong Kong she is pictured sporting Gucci’s pre-autumn 2022 collection on a sunny afternoon in Los Angeles.

The May edition of Vogue Hong Kong, which features Olsen’s full fashion spread, as well as interviews with her and Cumberbatch is out now.

