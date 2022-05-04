Brenda Edwards on son Jamal: I talk to him every morning and every night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brenda Edwards on son Jamal: I talk to him every morning and every night

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 10.20am
Brenda Edwards (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Brenda Edwards (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Brenda Edwards said she still talks to her son Jamal every day as she spoke of how comforting she has found the support she has received from his friends and people he helped.

The young entrepreneur found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

He died on February 20 from a heart attack at the age of 31.

His 53-year-old mother revealed that the blue jewellery she was wearing while appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain was made for her by Sheeran’s mother in Jamal’s favourite colour.

The Loose Women panellist and singer also spoke about setting up a trust in her son’s name – The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.

She told GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: “He was this lovely, happy person that always wanted to connect this one to this one, without even thinking about himself most of the time… it was just about helping others.”

Jamal Edwards death
Jamal Edwards was made an MBE in 2014 for his services to music (John Stillwell/PA)

She also spoke about how she is managing to “make sense of” her son’s death, saying: “I’m managing to do it, because Jamal’s mantra was about self-belief, which is why I’ve named the trust (the) Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.

“His thing was about giving young people the power to think about the dreams they want to believe and how to achieve them.”

She later added: “I talk to him every morning and every night. I say ‘Hello, good morning, baby, good night, baby.’

“I just talk about anything. I do get a lot of strength in that and he inspired me a lot.

“Both of my children are very inspiring and I would always talk to them about the things I am doing with work, with Loose (Women) or anything that I’m doing – he was always a champion.

“He was the one that started up my social media, because he said I wasn’t doing enough…”

Edwards said Jamal had a will, due to him owning businesses, and told of his passion for helping others and how would spend Christmas every year helping at a homeless shelter.

She told GMB that Jamal is “with my mum and dad and my nan and grandad right now”.

“When we laid him to rest there was a ‘J’ above in the sky, and the other clouds were all moving but that ‘J’ never faltered. I believe that he’s with me. I do have faith, I am someone who believes in that.

“I’m not here to put that on everyone else, everyone deals with grief in their own way. That’s how I deal with it. And when Jamal was here, I would speak to Mum and Dad… It’s a beautiful thing out of something quite sad and negative.”

Jamal was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

