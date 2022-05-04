Mel B says MBE is for ‘all the other women’ facing domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mel B says MBE is for ‘all the other women’ facing domestic abuse

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 2.45pm Updated: May 4 2022, 5.47pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Mel B has dedicated her MBE to “all the other women” who are dealing with domestic violence as she collected the award from the Duke of Cambridge.

The 46-year-old pop star was honoured during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday morning after being made an MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, first rose to prominence as Scary Spice in the Spice Girls, and became a patron of the charity Women’s Aid in 2018 after leaving what she described as an abusive relationship.

Speaking to the PA news agency after collecting her MBE, she said the experience was “absolutely lovely”.

“I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I’ve been doing,” she said.

“It’s amazing to have but it’s not just for me – it’s for all those other women.

“Especially because of Covid, there’s been such an epidemic of domestic violence, that’s been completely on the rise, and you know I’ve got an army of women behind me that need help and need to be heard.

“So I’m their voice because we’ve all been through exactly the same story, so I don’t take it as it’s my award because it’s our award because we’ve survived.”

Asked about her conversation with William, she said: “He commended me on all my work that I’ve been doing, and he goes, ‘I’m so sorry you went through such a horrible time’.

“He did say, ‘I can’t believe I’m giving you one of these – I’m delighted’, and I said, ‘Aw thank you’ and we had a giggle.”

Mel B chats with William
Mel B chats with William (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked about her career highlights, she said: “I’ve had a really amazing life so far and it was turned into something horrible for 10 years and I’ve made something worthy.”

She also hinted at more to come from the Spice Girls, adding: “There’s so much stuff but I don’t want to say anything until it’s actually happening and I don’t want to jinx myself and I always blurt everything out first, so I’m keeping quiet this time – revelling in this moment.”

It was the first major investiture at the Queen’s London residence since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

The palace has been undergoing a 10-year £369 million renovation project to update essential services, but work has been paused for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Investitures will continue to take place at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace over the summer.

The change does not represent a permanent return to investitures at the palace because the building project is yet to be completed.

