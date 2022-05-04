Kate hails Britain’s ‘inspiring’ fashion talent at award ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Kate hails Britain’s ‘inspiring’ fashion talent at award ceremony

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 7.39pm Updated: May 4 2022, 8.35pm
Kate presents the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Saul Nash (Hannah McKay/PA)
Kate presents the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Saul Nash (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has celebrated the “inspiring work” of Britain’s leading fashion talent as she presented a prestigious prize to an emerging designer.

Kate presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Saul Nash, one of a new generation of young designers who are inclusive, sustainable and take inspiration from new sources.

She said: “It is an absolute honour to be here today. I’ve heard so many inspiring stories about Britain’s creativity and seeing such incredible work from many talented designers, well done and congratulations.”

The duchess, who wore an outfit by Edeline Lee, praised the talent she had seen in the clothes created by the young designers she met before the ceremony.

Nash said receiving the award from the duchess was “surreal”, during a ceremony hosted by the British Fashion Council at London’s Design Museum, and described how he was studying performance before being drawn to fashion design.

Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design
Kate wearing an outfit by Edeline Lee (Hannah McKay/PA)

He said: “I’ve always wanted to create sportswear which challenges preconceived notions around sportswear.

“I don’t really like to dress to occasion, I wear what I like to wear when I like to wear it. So my brand is all about that self-liberation, whether that’s people that like to jog or just dance.

“I guess my job as a designer is always to propose new questions and I guess propose a new direction for people.”

The inaugural award was presented to Richard Quinn in February 2018 when the Queen made her first visit to London Fashion Week.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: “I think it’s so important to recognise incredible creative talent that we have in the UK.

Caroline Rush addresses the audience as Kate talks with Saul Nash
Caroline Rush addresses the audience as Kate talks with Saul Nash (Hannah McKay/PA)

“Globally we’re known as the leaders in creativity, not just in fashion but across our creative industries, in music, in film, in fashion, in architecture.

“And supporting that and nurturing it and making sure that people are able to stay and build their business in the UK is really important.”

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, co-chaired the judging panel that selected Nash for the award, and met the duchess during the event.

He said they had talked about the “craftsmanship” associated with the fashion industry and he was “really being proud of what’s going on in Britain, and what we have in Britain is so important – leading the way – and we just have to keep it going”.

But he remained tight-lipped about reports that Kate will soon become become the cover star of his fashion bible.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]