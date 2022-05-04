Amber Heard: The ‘lesser known person’ in Johnny Depp’s US defamation trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Amber Heard: The ‘lesser known person’ in Johnny Depp’s US defamation trial

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 9.01pm
Amber Heard: the ‘lesser known person’ in Johnny Depp’s US defamation case (Jim Watson/AP)
Amber Heard: the ‘lesser known person’ in Johnny Depp’s US defamation case (Jim Watson/AP)

As she entered the witness box to give evidence in the multimillion-dollar US defamation trial against her former partner Johnny Depp, Amber Heard acknowledged that she was “the lesser known person” in the courtroom.

The actress, 36, has enjoyed supporting parts in several Hollywood movies as well as landing a starring role in the DC superhero franchise.

She has a one-year-old daughter named Oonagh, who was born in 2021 via a surrogate mother.

Ms Heard identifies as bisexual, and prior to her marriage to Mr Depp dated photographer Tasya Van Ree.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
The actress has enjoyed supporting parts in several Hollywood movies as well as landing a starring role in the DC superhero franchise (Steve Helber/AP)

Ms Heard grew up on a ranch outside Austin, Texas, with her mother, father and younger sister Whitney.

The aspiring actress helped her construction worker father to break horses, something which her lawyers say taught her “not to show fear or pain”.

At the age of 17 she moved to Los Angeles after being spotted by a Hollywood agent and worked in a number of part-time jobs while attending auditions.

She picked up a number of small supporting roles in television series including Jack & Bobby, The Mountain, and teen drama The OC, and made her film debut in the 2004 sports drama Friday Night Lights.

The Rum Diary premiere – London
Ms Heard was first introduced to Johnny Depp in 2009 when he was hired for The Rum Diaries, a film based on the book by US author Hunter S Thompson (Yui Mok/PA)

Heard was cast as Seth Rogen’s teenage girlfriend in the 2008 stoner-comedy Pineapple Express, starring Rogen, James Franco and Danny McBride.

She was first introduced to Johnny Depp in 2009 when he was hired for The Rum Diaries, a film based on the book by US author Hunter S Thompson.

Ms Heard’s lawyers say that during this time she was pursued by Mr Depp, who sent her several gifts including a guitar, which she returned.

The Rum Diaries came out in 2011, and the couple began dating following the press tour.

Amber Heard
In 2011 Ms Heard appeared in an episode of British car show Top Gear as the Star in a Reasonably Priced Car (Ian West/PA)

The same year, Ms Heard starred in the film Drive Angry alongside Nicolas Cage, and following its release appeared in an episode of British car show Top Gear as the Star in a Reasonably Priced Car.

In 2015 she was cast in supporting roles for films including 2015’s Magic Mike XXL, in which she played the love interest of star Channing Tatum, as well as The Danish Girl and The Adderall Diaries, which reunited her with James Franco.

In February of that year Mr Depp and Ms Heard married at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, though the couple separated after just 15 months in May 2016.

The actress pledged to donate her seven million US dollar (£5.5 million) settlement to two charities, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Magic Mike XXL premiere – London
Ms Heard with Channing Tatum at the Magic Mike XXL premiere (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Ms Heard became part of the DC extended universe in 2017 after being cast as Mera, the love interest of Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa.

She reprised this role in 2018 and is due to return for the Aquaman sequel in 2023.

In December of the same year Ms Heard published an op-ed in the Washington Post which was to become the subject of Mr Depp’s defamation lawsuit.

The article, which deals with her personal experiences of domestic violence, was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

It did not mention Mr Depp by name.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier