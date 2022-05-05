David Walliams says he has not yet been invited to Simon Cowell’s wedding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Walliams has said he is yet to receive an invitation to Simon Cowell’s wedding – and has not been asked to be best man.

Media reports have suggested the X Factor judge and music mogul will marry his fiancee, Lauren Silverman, in London next month.

The 62-year-old is said to have popped the question on Christmas Eve during a holiday in Barbados.

"Obviously I want to be there and ruin the day for him." 😅 Simon Cowell is rumoured to be tying the knot next month, but will @davidwalliams be the best man?💍👏 Stream #TheOneShow on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/VKnqiIvaQk pic.twitter.com/lcnyCI7CDg — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 5, 2022

Appearing on The One Show on BBC One, Walliams was asked whether he was best man.

He replied, “No” before adding of the media reports: “I don’t know if that is actually true.”

The comedian and author added: “Basically, he got to 62 without ever getting married so I don’t know if he is in a rush to get married.

“But it will be wonderful if I do get invited. I hope so, but he might keep it very small.”

Show co-host Alex Scott told him: “You need to get in touch with that wedding planner, imagine.”

Speaking about Silverman, Walliams replied: “I think she will want a big wedding. I don’t imagine it will be a small thing.”

He joked: “But obviously I want to be there and ruin the day for him.”

American socialite Silverman and Cowell confirmed their romance in 2013 and became parents to a son, Eric, on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

Eric is named after Simon’s late father and Silverman has a child, Adam, from her previous marriage.