Scarlett Moffatt: I felt guilty for feeling lonely during the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Scarlett Moffatt: I felt guilty for feeling lonely during the pandemic

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 12.03am
Scarlett Moffatt has spoken about her experience of loneliness (David Parry/PA)
Scarlett Moffatt has spoken about her experience of loneliness (David Parry/PA)

TV presenter and Samaritans ambassador Scarlett Moffatt has spoken candidly about her experience of loneliness ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Moffatt, 31, first gained popularity on Channel 4’s Gogglebox before becoming a TV presenter. In 2016 she was crowned the winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Since finding fame, Moffatt has spoken openly about the impact it has had on her mental health, particularly in regard to trolling she experienced after her time in the jungle and the loneliness she felt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of Mental Health Awareness week, which runs from May 9 to 15, Moffatt said: “Sometimes it can feel like there is a negative stigma around admitting that you’re lonely, but it’s something that most people will have experienced at one point in their life.

National Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Moffatt has previously spoken about the online abuse she received after winning I’m a Celebrity (Ian West/PA)

“There is no shame in feeling alone, and it’s okay to talk about it.”

After reaching her lowest point, Moffatt called the mental health charity, Samaritans, under a fake name, which prompted her to seek help from her GP.

“In the world of social media, it’s not always clear to see when people are feeling sad or lonely,” she said.

“I remember feeling guilt when I felt lonely – because to many people I have no reason to feel alone – but loneliness affects us all.

“The pandemic was particularly tough for a lot of people. I rang Samaritans for support and would urge anyone else struggling to do so too.

“Talking to someone who didn’t know me, or judge me, really helped when I wanted to talk about how I was feeling.”

After her experience with the charity, Moffatt went on to become a Samaritans ambassador.

Recently released Samaritans data shows a 22% increase in emotional support calls mentioning loneliness and isolation since the start of the pandemic.

Calls from those identified as female showed an even greater increase of 26%, compared to male-identified callers, which increased by 15% over the same time.

– Anyone struggling to cope can call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 (UK and Ireland), email jo@samaritans.org or visit the Samaritans website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier