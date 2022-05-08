Stars at TV Baftas voice concerns over ‘appalling’ move to privatise Channel 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stars at TV Baftas voice concerns over ‘appalling’ move to privatise Channel 4

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 4.11pm
Aisling Bea (Ian West/PA)
Aisling Bea (Ian West/PA)

Comedian and actress Aisling Bea has said it is “really important” to fight plans to privatise Channel 4.

The Government recently confirmed the broadcaster, which has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982, will be sold off.

Stars of the small screen voiced their concerns about the move on the red carpet at the Bafta TV Awards in London.

Bea, who is nominated for female performance in a comedy programme for This Way Up on Channel 4, said the plans are “really scary”.

She told the PA news agency: “When you see people trying to turn a public body that breaks stories like the Windrush scandal and you see people trying to take that over, it is really scary. It is the kind of thing that can slide away if you don’t stand bigger beside it.

“It is a really important thing to fight. It seems small, like it doesn’t affect everyone, but it truly affects everyone’s life, particularly from news and the journalism side of things.”

Actor, writer and director Clint Dyer, who is nominated for the small screen version of the National Theatre play Death Of England: Face To Face, said the prospect was “quite appalling”.

He said: “There is no good news about it. It’s not a happy story. It is actually quite appalling. I just hope they turn it around and they can keep hold of Channel 4 as a part of our property.”

Sara Putt, deputy chairwoman of Bafta and chairwoman of the body’s TV committee, said: “What I think we have is a very delicate ecosystem in this country across the public service broadcasters and the platforms and the streamers. And it is very much in balance and it would be shame to see a loss of that balance.

“It has been really interesting and heartwarming to see the range of nominations today across Channel 4, the BBC, Netflix etc etc. So many different platforms, streamers and PSBs are represented and long may that be the case.”

Asked about the Government’s media White Paper, she said: “I can’t really comment because I don’t think I have read the White Paper in detail enough, but I think my adage would be, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it’.”

Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar said “the system is working” when asked about the Government’s plans.

He added: “Bafta is an arts charity and we just celebrate excellence and creativity in TV.

“Obviously if you look at the nominations this year with the current system, which includes the brilliant commercial broadcasters, the brilliant streamers, but also public service television, we feel that if you look at the quality of the nominations, the system is working.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier