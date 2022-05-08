Ant and Dec secure early success at Bafta TV Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ant and Dec secure early success at Bafta TV Awards

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 4.41pm Updated: May 8 2022, 4.59pm
Ant and Dec claimed the first award of the ceremony (Ian West/PA)
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has claimed the first award of the TV Baftas, for best entertainment programme.

The presenting duo took to the stage at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank to collect their award, marking the fourth time they have won in the category.

Ant McPartlin said: “What a great start to the night” before Declan Donnelly added: “We were convinced we weren’t going to get it this year so we came for a bit of a party.”

Hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade, the event celebrates the best of British television across multiple awards.

Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar opened the event with a speech addressing diversity and the changing media landscape, before paying tribute to TV journalists working in Ukraine and Sir Billy Connolly, who will receive the Bafta fellowship during the ceremony.

Lorraine Kelly sent a “special hello” to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as she took to the stage to present the news coverage award.

She joked: “Hello and a special hello to Boris. I’m Lorraine. It’s lovely to see you,” prompting cheers and laughter from the audience.

Mr Johnson appeared not to know who Kelly was during an interview with Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

The award went to ITV News At Ten for its coverage of the storming of the US Capitol.

Cathy Tyson won best supporting actress for Channel 4 series Help, which also stars Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Stephen Graham (Ian West/PA)

The 56-year-old actress struggled to hold back tears as she thanked the broadcaster during her speech.

She said: “I remember as a teenager when Channel 4 was born and it has had many good things to do with diversity and providing a voice for the people who were unheard.”

Tyson added: “I stand with Ukraine and the Russian people.”

Channel 4 series It’s A Sin leads the nominations with seven in total, after scooping up two Bafta TV Craft Awards last month.

The series, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, follows a group of gay men and their friends as they navigate the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 80s and early 90s.

Three of the show’s stars, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and David Carlyle, are going head-to-head in the best supporting actor category.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander is in the running for the best leading actor award for his role in the show.

He faces competition from David Thewlis for Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for Stephen, Samuel Adewunmi for You Don’t Know Me, Sean Bean for Time and Stephen Graham for Help.

Graham is a double nominee, also recognised for BBC prison drama Time in the supporting actor category.

Earlier, Brit award-winning singer George Ezra opened the red carpet with a performance of his new single Green Green Grass.

