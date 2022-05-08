Gogglebox boss criticises Government’s ‘destructive plan’ to privatise Channel 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gogglebox boss criticises Government’s ‘destructive plan’ to privatise Channel 4

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 6.21pm Updated: May 8 2022, 7.11pm
Stephen Lambert took aim at the Government’s plans to privatise Channel 4 (PA)
Stephen Lambert took aim at the Government’s plans to privatise Channel 4 (PA)

The media executive behind Channel 4 series Gogglebox has criticised the Government’s “destructive plan” to privatise the broadcaster while on stage at the TV Baftas.

The popular programme claimed the award for reality and constructed factual during the event at the Royal Festival on London’s Southbank.

With the cast of the show stood around him, Stephen Lambert, chief executive of Studio Lambert, took aim at the Government’s plans to privatise the broadcaster.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Ant and Dec (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Googlebox might have ended when it started nine years ago because it had modest ratings but a publicly owned risk-taking Channel 4 believed in it and they stuck with it.

“If the Government goes ahead with its destructive plan to end Channel 4, these kind of risks will not be taken and a big part of what makes British TV great will have ended for no good reason.”

Hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade, the Bafta TV Awards celebrate the best of British television across multiple awards.

Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar opened the event with a speech addressing diversity and the changing media landscape, before paying tribute to TV journalists working in Ukraine and Sir Billy Connolly, who will receive the Bafta fellowship during the ceremony.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway claimed the first award of the event, for best entertainment programme – marking the fourth time they have won in the category.

On stage, Ant McPartlin said: “What a great start to the night” before Declan Donnelly added: “We were convinced we weren’t going to get it this year so we came for a bit of a party.”

The TV Bafta for supporting actor went to Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, with writer Jesse Armstrong collecting the award and reading out glowing messages from his co-stars.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Newly announced Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa received a loud round of applause from the audience at the TV Baftas as he came on stage to present the scripted comedy award alongside his Sex Education co-star Aimee Lou Wood. The gong went to Motherland.

The Earthshot Prize won the best live event award, marking Sir David Attenborough’s 96th birthday.

Accepting the prize on stage, Dermot O’Leary said it was a “privilege” to work on “such a life-affirming” programme.

He also gave a “special thanks” to the Duke of Cambridge as it is “easy to be cynical about somebody who has come from privilege” but the Earthshot Prize was “his baby”.

The gong for single drama went to BBC drama Together starring Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy.

Taking to the stage, scriptwriter Dennis Kelly read a letter from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice criticising the Government and calling for a public inquiry.

The Underground Railroad won the award for best international.

The film powerfully depicts slavery in the US antebellum South based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from 2016.

Collecting the award on stage, Sheila Atim, who played Mabel, said: “This is a really amazing moment.

“Thank you Barry (Jenkins) for making this production. I am extremely proud to be a part of it.

“I think it is a seminal piece which will stand the test of time.”

Lorraine Kelly sent a “special hello” to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as she took to the stage to present the news coverage award.

She joked: “Hello and a special hello to Boris. I’m Lorraine. It’s lovely to see you,” prompting cheers and laughter from the audience.

Mr Johnson appeared not to know who Kelly was during an interview with Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

The award went to ITV News At Ten for its coverage of the storming of the US Capitol.

The ceremony continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]