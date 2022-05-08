Rose Ayling-Ellis says silent dance made people ‘stand up’ for sign language

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rose Ayling-Ellis says silent dance made people ‘stand up’ for sign language

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 7.07pm Updated: May 8 2022, 8.23pm
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice attending the Bafta TV Awards (Ian West/PA)
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice attending the Bafta TV Awards (Ian West/PA)

After winning the must-see moment award at the Bafta TV awards, Rose Ayling-Ellis has said her silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing encouraged people to “stand up” for sign language.

Soap star Ayling-Ellis, 27, was the first deaf contestant to win Strictly alongside her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice, and during one routine on the show the pair paused the music and danced in silence as a tribute to the deaf community.

After receiving the must-see moment accolade – which is the only award to be voted for by the British public – Ayling-Ellis said: “It is a very special moment for us because hopefully it showed how powerful TV can be, where it has actually introduced changes.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were awarded the must-see moment Bafta TV award for their silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“It has even helped the BSL (British Sign Language) law be passed recently.

“It made people stand up more for sign language, and just a better deaf awareness and positiveness towards people. We have still got a long way to go but it is such a great start.

“We are so, so, so proud of it.”

The actress, who has been deaf since birth, has actively campaigned for BSL to be recognised as an official language and be given legal status in the UK.

In April, a Bill was passed in the House of Lords to legally recognise BSL as an official language in England, Wales and Scotland.

While on stage, Pernice added: “When we first thought of the idea to put silence into the dance, we knew it was going to give an impact, but this went bigger than what we thought.”

In light of Ayling-Ellis’s win, Susan Daniels OBE, chief executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance was so moving and it’s clearly captured the whole nation’s imagination. For a brief poignant moment, they gave everyone a glimpse of what it’s like to be deaf in a hearing world and it will be remembered for a very long time.

“Deaf people have never been so visible on our screens and Rose thoroughly deserves credit for this. She’s a wonderful role model because time and time again, she’s shown deaf children and young people that they can do anything with the right support.

“If the spotlight can keep shining on the deaf talent that’s out there, there’s no limit to what the next generation can achieve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]