Sally Dynevor dedicates Bafta to Sophie Lancaster and her mother Sylvia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sally Dynevor dedicates Bafta to Sophie Lancaster and her mother Sylvia

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 7.17pm Updated: May 8 2022, 8.33pm
Sally Dynevor attending the Bafta TV Awards (Ian West/PA)
Sally Dynevor attending the Bafta TV Awards (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor has dedicated the ITV series’ TV Bafta win for soap and continuing drama to murdered goth Sophie Lancaster and her mother Sylvia.

Sylvia founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in memory of her daughter, who was kicked to death in 2007 because she was dressed as a goth.

Sylvia died in April 2022, with her death described as “sudden and unexpected” in an announcement on the Foundation’s Facebook page.

On stage after accepting the award, Dynevor said: “We weren’t expecting this tonight, we really weren’t, so thank you so much Bafta for this award.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sophie Lancaster (Lancashire Police/PA)

“Working on this show is just a privilege – and the drama and the comedy go so well on Corrie.

“And one of the most important stories we have told this year was the hate crime story. So we would like to dedicate this to Sophie Lancaster and her mother Sylvia Lancaster.”

Sylvia’s daughter was 20 when she was set upon by drunk teenagers in a park in Bacup, Lancashire.

The gang turned on her and her boyfriend, Rob Maltby, who survived the attack, because of their alternative appearance.

Sophie was kicked and stamped on as she cradled the injured Mr Maltby.

Both fell into comas but Sophie, a gap-year student, never regained consciousness and died in hospital 13 days later.

Sylvia was awarded an OBE in 2014 for her work to tackle hate crime.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]