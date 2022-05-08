Who is favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With only a week until the grand final in Turin, Italy, many are asking who will be crowned winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The Ukrainian act is favourite to win with odds of 21/20, according to Betfair Exchange.

Hip hop act Kalush Orchestra, whose song Stefania blends modern rap and classical Ukrainian folk music, could triumph amid the Russian invasion of their country.

Ukraine last won the contest in 2016 and therefore hosted the 2017 event in its capital of Kyiv.

Host country Italy are in second place with odds of 11/2 for their act, Mahmood And Blanco, who will be performing the song, Brividi.

Third place goes to Sweden with odds of 7/1, which is being represented by Cornelia Jakobs and her emotive pop ballad, Hold Me Closer.

In a break with recent tradition, the UK is tipped to come fourth with odds of 12/1.

The UK’s pick this year is Sam Ryder, a 32-year-old TikTok star from near Chelmsford, Essex, and his song, Space Man, has prompted a cautiously optimistic response.

Chanel from Spain is representing her country with SloMo and has odds of 25/1.

Also in the running, according to Betfair Exchange, are Greece, Poland and Norway with odds of 80/1 or less.

The UK has featured at the bottom of the Eurovision leaderboard for the past two contests, coming in last place in 2019 with Michael Rice’s Bigger Than Us, and James Newman’s Embers scoring “nul points” in 2021.

This year, however, Ryder is being given 100/1 odds to score the dreaded zero.