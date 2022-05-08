Mary Berry praises range of ages among Jubilee pudding contest entries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mary Berry praises range of ages among Jubilee pudding contest entries

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.05am
Dame Mary Berry (PA)
Dame Mary Berry (PA)

Dame Mary Berry has said she “couldn’t believe” the variety of different ages that entered a competition to create a pudding fit to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Recipes by five amateur bakers have been selected from nearly 5,000 entries from across the country as part of the competition between royal grocer Fortnum & Mason and the Big Jubilee Lunch in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking, which airs on BBC One on May 12, will see Dame Mary and the Duchess of Cornwall announce the winner.

Platinum Jubilee
The finalists of The Queens Jubilee Pudding (BBC/PA)

Speaking ahead of the broadcast, Dame Mary said: “I couldn’t believe it actually. It’s rather wonderful too about the different ages, there were some from children as young as 10, and they sent in pictures of what they were doing.”

On the quality of the entries, she added: “I was very impressed. The final five puddings couldn’t have been more different, and the bakers were all very organised, putting forward their idea and explaining so passionately why they chose it. It was lovely.”

Finalists Kathryn, Jemma, Sam, Shabnam and Susan travelled to London to create their puddings in what Dame Mary described as Fortnum & Masons’ “very smart” tea room.

The judging panel also included MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti, writer Jane Dunn, former Bake Off champion Rahul Mandal, pastry chef Matt Adlard and culinary historian and author Regula Ysewijn.

Dame Mary, 87, said she got involved in the project because she thought it was a “simply wonderful idea”.

She added: “Jubilees are very special, people are going to come together, have street parties and come together for the occasion as families and communities.

“It’s a wonderful thought that perhaps this Jubilee pudding will be made for everyone celebrating whether at street parties, for family occasions, or even made for just two people.

“The Jubilee weekend will feel as though the country is united.”

Reflecting on what her own Jubilee pudding would be like, she said: “I thought about this before I went in to judge. I thought I’d make something that would be possible for a street party, a family celebration, and it would be portable.

“Something that could be made ahead of an event and something with favourite flavours, not too unusual and spectacular that everybody would go ‘ooh and ahh’ about.”

– The winning recipe will be revealed in The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking, on BBC One at 8pm on May 12.

