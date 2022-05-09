Phillip Schofield: The loyalty the monarchy provides to the nation is remarkable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phillip Schofield: The loyalty the monarchy provides to the nation is remarkable

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 12.04am
Philip Schofield will host The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration on ITV on May 15 (Ian West/PA)
Philip Schofield will host The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration on ITV on May 15 (Ian West/PA)

Phillip Schofield has shared his admiration for the Queen and the royal family ahead of a special theatrical Platinum Jubilee celebration airing on Sunday.

Schofield, 60, and journalist and newsreader Julie Etchingham will host the theatrical area event which will be broadcast live on ITV from the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 15.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, the TV presenter described the Queen as a “figurehead for Great Britain”.

Julie Etchingham
Julie Etchingham will present the celebrations alongside Phillip Schofield (James Manning/PA)

He said: “The Queen is the figurehead for Great Britain, she’s our British symbol – anyone worldwide when asked about Britain will immediately think of The Queen, and of course tea.

“The duty and loyalty the monarchy provides to the nation is remarkable.”

The event will be made up of six acts, each act will be overseen by a different event host – Damian Lewis, Adjoa Andoh, Martin Clunes, Keala Settle, Tom Cruise and Alan Titchmarsh – and will look back through history from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Schofield, who previously hosted the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee with Etchingham, described the monarchy as “the epitome of British culture”, and revealed he is honoured to be a part of the historic Jubilee celebrations.

“What a milestone – it’s an honour to be involved and to be asked back following the Diamond Jubilee,” he said.

He added: “Celebrating the 70-year reign of a British monarch has never happened before, so it feels incredible that we are involved in a key part of history that the British public will look back on for years to come.”

Etchingham also shared her excitement ahead of the celebration, saying: “It’s a huge privilege to host these events – Phil and I have done two royal weddings and the Diamond Jubilee together. They are enormous fun – a little ringside seat on history.”

Dame Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren will portray Queen Elizabeth I during the celebration (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added: “Her Majesty the Queen has been a constant presence on the national and international stage – seven decades of dedicated and unswerving service to the United Kingdom.

“In hard times and in good times, she has been the figurehead.”

As part of the all-star performance, Dame Helen Mirren, 76, will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I, whilst a cast of Queen’s Players will be introduced by a character called The Herald played by Omid Djalili.

The Herald will whisk viewers through time linking the acts together, narrating and anchoring the stories and making light of some of the absurdities history presents us with.

The theatrical event will also include 1300 performers and 500 horses, with a number of military and equestrian displays from Commonwealth countries interspersed with the celebrations.

Ahead of his performance, Djalili, 56, said: “When a woman says 70 years ago that she’s going to dedicate her life in service of her country and has stuck to her word, to the letter, on a very human level to pay tribute to her in such a public way can only be seen as a privilege.”

He also revealed he has “tremendous empathy” for the British Monarchy.

Other guests involved in the show will include Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant and Dec, Dame Joan Collins and Sir David Jason.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration airs on May 15 at 8pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

