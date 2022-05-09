British designers showcase unique looks in honour of Queen’s Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

British designers showcase unique looks in honour of Queen’s Jubilee

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 12.04am
Sarah Burton, creative director of fashion brand Alexander McQueen, has created a dress inspired by the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK (Harper’s Bazaar/Richard Phibbs/PA)
Sarah Burton, creative director of fashion brand Alexander McQueen, has created a dress inspired by the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK (Harper’s Bazaar/Richard Phibbs/PA)

Victoria Beckham, Richard Quinn and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen are among the designers to create a parade of looks inspired by the Queen, to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

To celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s reign, Harper’s Bazaar held a fashion shoot in the historic setting of the Tower of London.

Beckham, 48, told the magazine: “For this historic shoot, we wanted to honour Her Majesty with a traditionally regal colour, so I reimagined an autumn/winter ’22 runway look in a rich purple shade.

“A sequined dress forms the base of the outfit, sitting underneath a delicate, fine knit that is wrapped around the body, distorting the shine of the sequins to give a truly refined aesthetic, fit for a Queen.”

Victoria Beckham created a look in royal purple to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Harper’s Bazaar/Richard Phibbs/PA)

The cover of the magazine’s Platinum Jubilee celebratory issue features British model Kukua Williams wearing a Richard Quinn design inspired by royal style.

Quinn, 32, said: “The Queen once wore an amazing matching hat and coat in acid green, with patent black shoes – to me, that’s daring and subversive.

“So I wanted this Tudor mini-dress at the Tower of London. It’s a play on the royal look – crystals, silk duchesse satin, a little crinoline and then a bit of latex.”

In 2018, the Queen attended Quinn’s show at London Fashion Week, where she sat alongside American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Quinn won the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Harper’s Baazar has revealed its Platinum Jubilee issue (Harper’s Bazaar/Richard Phibbs/PA)

Burton spoke about the inspiration for her creation for the Jubilee shoot.

The 48-year-old said: “The red rose is quintessentially feminine and timelessly beautiful – a symbol of romance, passion and love.

“It is also resilient and strong; there is a power and a dignity to this queen of flowers.”

Philip Treacy, Bora Aksu and Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood also created Jubilee-inspired looks for the Harper’s Bazaar Platinum Jubilee issue.

– The full shoot can be found on Harper’s Bazaar website and in the magazine’s June issue, on sale now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier