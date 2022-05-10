Sophie dances up a storm with Rob Rinder at Liberation Day tea in Guernsey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sophie dances up a storm with Rob Rinder at Liberation Day tea in Guernsey

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 1.03am Updated: May 10 2022, 2.25am
The Countess of Wessex has showed off her skills on the dancefloor with TV judge Rob Rinder at an event for Guernsey’s Liberation Day (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Countess of Wessex has showed off her skills on the dancefloor in Guernsey with TV judge Rob Rinder.

Sophie wore a ruffled forest-green gown with nude-coloured high stilettos as the pair energetically jived to Puttin’ On The Ritz at a tea dance on the island.

Sophie’s husband the Earl of Wessex, who paired a grey double-breasted lounge suit with a pale-blue tie, also got into the spirit of the occasion as he chatted and waltzed with a female island resident.

The royals on Monday visited Guernsey and fellow Channel Island Jersey as both marked Liberation Day, which celebrates their freedom from Nazi occupation in 1945.

The Wessexes were guests at a parade on Jersey and heard from those who lived under the occupation, before the pair attended the Guernsey tea dance hosted by Mr Rinder, who finished in fifth place on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

The Queen, on whose behalf the couple are travelling as part of her Platinum Jubilee, sent a message to her “most loyal people” of Guernsey offering her “warmest greetings” on the anniversary of their liberation.

“I am delighted the Earl and Countess of Wessex have the opportunity to represent me on this special day in the island’s calendar,” the Queen added.

“In my Platinum Jubilee year, I am most grateful for your continued allegiance and loyalty and I pleased to reaffirm the close ties that have existed for so long between the Crown and the people of the Bailiwick.”

Sharing a post with photographs of his dance with Sophie, Mr Rinder said: “It’s a 10 from Guernsey… and me.”

During their time in Jersey Edward and Sophie unveiled a new saluting gun battery at Glacis Field, which was commissioned to celebrate the life of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Following the tea dance on Guernsey, the couple attended a church service before watching a performance by a youth choir followed by a 21-gun salute.

On Tuesday the Wessexes will visit Forest Primary School to meet the winner of the local Platinum Jubilee for Guernsey flag competition, with a ride on the Alderney Railway and presentation of Jubilee medals to the island’s emergency service personnel rounding out the tour.

The trip was in stark contrast to the reception the Wessexes received in late April during a Caribbean tour in which the Queen was urged to apologise by demonstrators seeking reparations.

