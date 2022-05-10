‘Wagatha Christie’ trial involving Rooney and Vardy set to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial involving Rooney and Vardy set to begin

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 6.55am
The ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial involving Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy is set to begin (PA)
The ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial involving Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy is set to begin (PA)

The high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is finally set to go to trial on Tuesday.

Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media in October 2019, after she said she carried out a months-long “sting operation”.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” when she publicly claimed her fellow footballer’s wife shared three fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper.

The fake stories included Mrs Rooney travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

Mrs Rooney wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

Coleen Rooney
Coleen Rooney is defending the claim (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Mrs Rooney’s post was widely shared and heavily parodied on social media at the time, including by the Twitter account of Jeremy Corbyn, then-leader of the Labour Party.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.

Under English defamation law, the burden of proof now will be on Mrs Rooney to prove that her post was “substantially true”.

Now the full trial is expected to begin at London’s Royal Courts of Justice following months of preliminary hearings – none of which have been attended by either Mrs Vardy or Mrs Rooney.

The case first went to court in November 2020, with a judge finding that Mrs Rooney’s post “clearly identified” Mrs Vardy as being “guilty of the serious and consistent breach of trust”.

The judge, now Lord Justice Warby, also said that “the element of suspense introduced by the multiple dots seems to me designed to raise expectations of a dramatic revelation”.

Since then, several hearings have taken place to prepare for the trial, including one where texts between Mrs Vardy and agent Caroline Watt emerged, in one of which Mrs Vardy called someone a “nasty bitch”.

Royal Courts of Justice
The seven-day trial will be heard in Court 13 at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

In February, Mrs Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne told the High Court that a “series of unfortunate events” have happened over the evidence in the case, notably Ms Watt’s phone falling into the North Sea.

Mrs Vardy’s lawyers have said she has “nothing to hide”.

Most recently, the High Court was told by Mr Sherborne that Mrs Vardy “appears to accept” that Ms Watt was the source of leaked stories about Coleen Rooney that were published in The Sun newspaper.

Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Mrs Vardy, told the court that his client’s new witness statement did not contain “any change whatever in the pleaded case”.

Ms Watt had been due to give evidence in the trial, but was recently found to be “not fit” to take part, also withdrawing her written evidence.

Mr Tomlinson said: “We simply don’t know what the true position is in relation to Ms Watt… She’s not communicating with anybody.”

The trial in front of Mrs Justice Steyn is expected to last seven days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier