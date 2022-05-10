Model miniature Star Wars starfighter worth up to £800,000 to go up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Model miniature Star Wars starfighter worth up to £800,000 to go up for auction

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 3.02pm Updated: May 10 2022, 3.33pm
Model miniature Star Wars starfighter worth up to £800,000 to go up for auction (Popstore/PA)
A rare model miniature of a Star Wars X-wing starfighter worth up to one million USD (£800,000) will be part of a Los Angeles auction of “iconic” Hollywood memorabilia.

Over 1,800 items from well-known films and television will go under the hammer next month in a sale which is estimated to bring in more than nine million USD (£7.1 million).

Other well known objects include Samuel L Jackson’s “bad mother-f*****” wallet, from Quentin Tarantino’s hit film Pulp Fiction and Uma Thurman’s bloody samurai sword from Kill Bill.

Also up for auction will be Chris Hemsworth’s Mjolnir Hammer from the 2011 Marvel film Thor, which is worth up to 150,000 USD (£121,500) (Propstore/PA)

The items are expected to fetch between 30-50,000 USD (£24,000-40,500) and 20-30,000 USD (£16-24,000) respectively.

Also up for auction will be Chris Hemsworth’s Mjolnir Hammer from the 2011 Marvel film Thor, which is worth up to 150,000 USD (£121,500).

A light-up, full-size DeLorean Time Machine replica previously used for official promotional events for the Back To The Future film trilogy is estimated to fetch between 150-200,000 USD (£121,500-162,000).

Other well known objects up for auction include Uma Thurman’s bloody samurai sword from Kill Bill (Propstore/PA)

Marty McFly’s Hoverboard from the second instalment of the series is also due for sale, estimated at 80-120,000 USD (£63,000 – £95,000)

Tom Hanks’ volleyball companion Wilson, from 2000’s Castaway and Will Smith’s boxing shorts from the 2001 film Ali are also due to be auctioned.

Also up for sale are Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi light-sabre from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Johnny Depp’s SFX insert hand from Edward Scissorhands, in 1990.

Tom Hanks’ volleyball companion Wilson, from 2000’s Castaway is also up for sale (Propstore/PA)

The most valuable item on sale is the screen-matched model miniature ILM Red Leader X-wing starfighter from the classic 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope, which is estimated to sell for between 800,000 to one million USD (£650-800,000).

The auction, organised by Propstore, will take place over four days from June 21-24.

As well as the haul of famous film and TV collectibles, the auction includes over 200 comic book and comic artwork lots.

A light-up, full-size Delorean Time Machine replica is estimated to fetch between 150-200,000 USD (£121,500-162,000) (Propstore/PA)

Among these items is a rare original cover art to a French edition of Batman: The Killing Joke by Brian Bolland, valued at 80-120,000 (£63,000- £95,000) and a copy of an Incredible Hulk comic featuring the first appearance of Wolverine.

Brandon Alinger, Propstore Chief Operating Officer, said: “Propstore is excited to hold our largest Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction to date this June in Los Angeles.

“The auction includes a vast array of instantly recognizable film and television artifacts, a selection of over 200 comic book lots, as well as pieces from film historian and well-known author J.W. Rinzler’s collection.

“This auction has something for everyone, with over 600 different titles represented. We are pleased to offer in-person bidding again, and also accept bids via phone, or online.”

