Ukrainian artists among those auctioning works to support refugees in conflict

Ukrainian artists were among those donating their work to a benefit auction which will raise money for those displaced by the Russian invasion.

The sale has been organised to help the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and its humanitarian response, helping people whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by the conflict.

The Contemporary Discoveries auction will feature work from 15 contemporary Ukrainian artists, including Oksana Mas, Nazar Bilyk and Maria Bilyan.

The consequences for the Ukrainian people cannot be overstated. We stand with them. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/i2NlFlEQF8 — IRC – International Rescue Committee (@RESCUEorg) February 24, 2022

A total of 13 international artists – including Richard Deacon, Rachel Kneebone and Zadok Ben-David – have also donated pieces to the auction.

All Ukrainian artists who have donated to the sale will receive back 100% of the Buyer’s Premium raised from the auction of their artwork.

Sebastian Fahey, managing director at Sotheby’s, said: “Thanks to these generous contributions from artists and gallerists, this sale will directly help those displaced by the crisis in the Ukraine, generating funds to support the herculean humanitarian relief efforts of the IRC.

“In tandem, the sale will also support Ukrainian artists practicing today, helping them to continue with their work in these difficult times.

“It is impossible not to be affected by the events in the Ukraine, and Sotheby’s will continue to use the platforms at its disposal to actively support those impacted.”

Ukrainian investigators work near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa (Max Pshybyshevsky/AP)

Ourania Dionysiou, vice president of International Philanthropy and Partnerships at IRC, said: “With over five million people having fled Ukraine and the fastest displacement crisis in Europe since World War II, it is important to come together as a global community.

“We are grateful for Sotheby’s bringing together gallerists and artists to support the International Rescue Committee’s emergency response in Ukraine and Poland during this crucial time.”

Bidding for the artwork will begin on May 13 until May 19, and the works will be on display at Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries for the duration of the auction.