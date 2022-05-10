Ukrainian artists among those auctioning works to support refugees in conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Ukrainian artists among those auctioning works to support refugees in conflict

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 4.14pm
Ukrainian artists among those auctioning works to support refugees in conflict (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ukrainian artists among those auctioning works to support refugees in conflict (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ukrainian artists were among those donating their work to a benefit auction which will raise money for those displaced by the Russian invasion.

The sale has been organised to help the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and its humanitarian response, helping people whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by the conflict.

The Contemporary Discoveries auction will feature work from 15 contemporary Ukrainian artists, including Oksana Mas, Nazar Bilyk and Maria Bilyan.

A total of 13 international artists – including Richard Deacon, Rachel Kneebone and Zadok Ben-David – have also donated pieces to the auction.

All Ukrainian artists who have donated to the sale will receive back 100% of the Buyer’s Premium raised from the auction of their artwork.

Sebastian Fahey, managing director at Sotheby’s, said: “Thanks to these generous contributions from artists and gallerists, this sale will directly help those displaced by the crisis in the Ukraine, generating funds to support the herculean humanitarian relief efforts of the IRC.

“In tandem, the sale will also support Ukrainian artists practicing today, helping them to continue with their work in these difficult times.

“It is impossible not to be affected by the events in the Ukraine, and Sotheby’s will continue to use the platforms at its disposal to actively support those impacted.”

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian investigators work near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa (Max Pshybyshevsky/AP)

Ourania Dionysiou, vice president of International Philanthropy and Partnerships at IRC, said: “With over five million people having fled Ukraine and the fastest displacement crisis in Europe since World War II, it is important to come together as a global community.

“We are grateful for Sotheby’s bringing together gallerists and artists to support the International Rescue Committee’s emergency response in Ukraine and Poland during this crucial time.”

Bidding for the artwork will begin on May 13 until May 19, and the works will be on display at Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries for the duration of the auction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier