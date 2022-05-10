John Bishop hopes to encourage conversation with ‘Say Hello’ campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

John Bishop hopes to encourage conversation with ‘Say Hello’ campaign

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 12.03am
John Bishop hopes to encourage conversation with the Say Hello campaign (Month of Community/PA)
John Bishop hopes to encourage conversation with the Say Hello campaign (Month of Community/PA)

John Bishop wants to spark “good old-fashioned conversation” across the UK with his “Say Hello” campaign during the Month of Community.

The comedian, 55, launched the initiative during his Right Here Right Now tour, encouraging audience members to wear a badge with the words Say Hello written on them.

The concept was designed to encourage people to start conversations and make new connections, all starting with a simple hello.

Bishop has shared his idea with the Month of Community, taking place across June, which aims to encourage whole neighbourhoods and communities to “Say Hello” to each other and build new friendships.

He told the PA news agency: “I think what’s happened now in the modern world, you can feel you’re connected with people without being in the same place, but it’s not the same as looking in someone else’s eyes when they’re talking.

“In my mind, if we can just try and get people back in the room, as it were – that’s what you do when you go to stand-up comedy or events in the same space as other people.

“You just need to be encouraged to make that initial connection and say hello to them and if they’re wearing a badge saying it’s OK to talk to them, you’re breaking the ice.”

The campaign comes during Mental Health Awareness Week, with the theme this year being loneliness.

John Bishop
John Bishop with the Say Hello badges (Month of Community/PA)

Bishop said: “Loneliness as a condition is the quickest thing to cure because you just need someone to say hello.

“In many respects, if we can make some people feel less alone, because other people are prepared to engage with them, that’d be great.

“That’s what a community is all about, if we can enhance that by a simple wearing of the badge and passing on the message then that’s brilliant.”

The Month of Community brings together groups and some of the UK’s best-known charities who all focus on building supportive, better-connected communities where people know one another better.

Organisers of events will be able to print out their own Say Hello badges.

Speaking about how the initiative started, Bishop said: “My friend Joe came to see me at the London Palladium in 2017 and on his way there, he didn’t know how to get there.

“He was asking people for directions and just noticed most of the people he walked up to talk to were looking at their phones.

“So he decided to try and have an initiative to encourage people to get off the phone.

“After Covid and the lockdowns I got back on the road and had the sense that a lot of people have lost the ability even just to say hello to anyone.

“I thought it would be good to replicate what he did and have some badges that encourage people to engage with each other, if they wanted to.”

John Bishop
The Month of Community takes places across June (Month of Community/PA)

Peter Stewart, executive director of the Eden Project, said the Say Hello campaign “aligns perfectly” with the Month of Community.

He said: “June is a special month when we can focus our attention on reaching out to one another to create better connected, stronger communities.

“The simple idea of saying hello to people is a positive step we can all take to start a good old fashioned conversation – that’s why it’s so brilliant to include the idea as part of the Month of Community.”

The Month of Community is supported by The National Lottery, Iceland and The Food Warehouse, PG tips, Nextdoor and the Pears Foundation.

