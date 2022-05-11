International song contest links Nashville and Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

International song contest links Nashville and Liverpool

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 9.28am
The Beatles (PA)
The Beatles (PA)

A global competition linking the famed music cities of Nashville and Liverpool has been launched.

The Liverpool International Song Contest will culminate with the top 10 finalists battling it out in the home of country music on John Lennon’s birthdate on October 9.

It follows in the footsteps of last year’s inaugural event staged at Liverpool’s Cavern Club and inspired by the ex-Beatle’s peace anthem Imagine.

More than 20,000 entries were submitted from 28 countries, with Bolton’s James Holt chosen as the winner.

The focus for this year’s contest, to be held at Nashville’s Exit/In venue, is to advocate for mental health during the search for songwriting talent.

Entrants will be offered the option of complementary sessions with a psychologist or life coach.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “What a fantastic mission to be supporting. Liverpool is a city of music. Building a relationship with Nashville is exciting.

“We are looking forward to a long-term relationship. I’m also looking forward to getting to share a message of love and hope.”

Beatles statue
A statue of the Beatles in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Her US counterpart, mayor of Nashville John Cooper, said: “Two years ago the pandemic hit Nashville and the music was temporarily silenced. Now, we are back and louder than ever but the human and emotional recovery has been difficult.

“We have seen an increase in depression within our entertainment industry. Quite recently our community lost the world-renowned and multi-talented Naomi Judd to mental illness.

“This is a real issue for individuals in this industry. I am grateful that Nashville and Liverpool are shining a light on this topic and coming together to combat the stigma often associated with mental health. This can save lives.”

Shamender Talwar, co-founder of event organisers TUFF (Unity of Faiths Foundation), said: “We are very honoured and proud to be a bridge of togetherness between these wonderful musical cities. Many thousands of musicians/songwriters could be supported through our joint project.”

Further details can be found at

Road to Nashville

The deadline for entries is July 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier