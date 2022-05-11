BBC announces pay deal that is ‘fair to licence fee payers and staff’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC announces pay deal that is ‘fair to licence fee payers and staff’

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 11.29am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

The BBC has struck a pay deal that will see the majority of employees given a 4.2% pay rise in August followed by 1% later in the year.

Last year’s annual pay increase was 1% and in 2020 there was a pay freeze across the BBC due to the impact of the pandemic.

The broadcaster said the 2022/23 increase sits below the current 7% rate of inflation.

Senior leaders at the corporation will not receive an automatic increase, and their pay is subject to a different process.

The BBC said the announcement is about “providing a fair deal to licence fee payers and to staff” and that it was made possible by “cutting staff numbers and saving costs”.

Last year, the number of employees fell by more than 1,200 – 6% of the total workforce – while senior leader numbers were down by more than 5%.

Tim Davie
BBC director-general Tim Davie (Hannah McKay/PA)

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “The BBC is the home of creative excellence and world-beating impartial journalism. We want our staff to thrive, produce their best work and feel valued for their output.

“Last year the number of employees fell by over 1,200. The BBC is smaller but we also need to attract and retain world-class talent, within a reformed, modern and efficient organisation that provides great value to audiences.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has recently said the BBC’s funding model is “completely outdated” and decisions on any changes will be made “well ahead” of its charter renewal in 2027.

The corporation is currently engaged in conversations on how to fund its services as the licence fee faces an uncertain future.

