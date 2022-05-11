Edward’s ‘festival-style’ celebration in Palace garden for 12,000 young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Edward’s ‘festival-style’ celebration in Palace garden for 12,000 young people

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 12.36pm
The Earl of Wessex is to host four celebratory events over two days in the Buckingham Palace garden for new Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders (Yui Mok/PA)
The Earl of Wessex is to host four celebratory events over two days in the Buckingham Palace garden for new Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders (Yui Mok/PA)

Festival-style celebrations for 12,000 young people will be held in the Buckingham Palace garden next week.

The Earl of Wessex will host four celebratory events over two days for new Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders – the first time their achievements have been formally recognised since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Edward, trustee of the youth scheme set up by his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, will be joined by stars including Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe during the first celebration on Monday.

Buckingham Palace garden opening
The lawn at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

TV explorer Ben Fogle, actress Nina Wadia, and entrepreneur and former Apprentice winner Tim Campbell – who are all award holders – will be among those giving talks on satellite stages around the garden.

Edward, the Queen and Philip’s youngest son, will meet Gold Award holders who have shown creativity, resilience and determination to achieve their awards despite challenges and restrictions during the Covid-19 crisis.

Buckingham Palace said the special events on May 16 and May 20 will see the gardens of the Queen’s official residence “transformed into a festival-style celebration” with the guests having the chance to “take part in a range of lawn games and activities”.

At the start of each event, guests will be invited to gather around the West Terrace Steps for the National Anthem and to hear a series of speeches from inspirational individuals and DofE alumni.

Strictly star Johannes Radebe will join Edward for the celebration
Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe will join Edward for the celebration (Ian West/PA)

More than 330,000 young people worked towards their DofE Awards during the first year of the pandemic, and volunteered more than 1.8 million hours in their communities, often helping the Covid relief effort.

The DofE self-development and adventure award scheme is open to any young person aged 14-24.

Those taking part build their own programme – picking activities and choosing which cause to volunteer for – in order to achieve a Bronze, Silver or Gold DofE Award.

Gold Award ceremonies at the Palace had to be postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the spread of coronavirus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier