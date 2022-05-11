Emeli Sande on ‘bold and honest’ decision to come out publicly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emeli Sande on ‘bold and honest’ decision to come out publicly

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 1.35pm
Emeli Sande said the reaction to her coming out had been ‘so loving’ (Chrysalis/PA)
Emeli Sande said the reaction to her coming out had been ‘so loving’ (Chrysalis/PA)

Emeli Sande has said she was driven to come out publicly by an urge to be “bold and honest” in everything she does.

In April, the Scottish singer, 35, revealed she had fallen in love with a woman, a classical pianist, after they collaborated on a track for her new album.

Sande said she had been “nervous” about the decision but had also wanted to “shout from the rooftops and celebrate” their relationship.

But she admitted that coming out may cause issues if she returns to Zambia, where her father’s family are from.

Her new album, Let’s Say For Instance, was released last week and is her first on an independent record label after she parted ways with major label Virgin after a decade.

Sande told the PA news agency that the reaction to her coming out had been “so loving”.

She added: “I really wasn’t expecting that. I felt I really have to be honest about who I am and who I’m in love with. And I didn’t really know what to expect, it was quite a daunting prospect.

“But thankfully I have a supportive team around me. I’ve just been genuinely deeply touched and overwhelmed by the love and the response and I am just so thankful for it.

“We both feel so much better now and that we can just get on with our lives, so it feels brilliant.”

The Brighter Days singer admitted she had some worries about the decision.

She said: “It was definitely something I was a bit nervous about because you never know how people will react. And sadly, it’s still a battle for many people around the world. I guess I have to kind of accept … I don’t know how it would be if I went to Zambia now.

“All of those things, I have to also be realistic that coming out and being proud about it, it comes with different difficulties as well. But to have that was really beautiful.”

Sande said that “in everything I do, I just tried to be as bold and honest as possible”.

She added: “I have to be bold and I have to be truthful, because (otherwise) it feels like I’m not being myself. So it did feel like this big part of my life where it didn’t see my personality.

“Everything else in my life was very open and honest, so why not the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me? Falling in love with the love of your life is something I want to shout from the rooftops and celebrate.

“So I feel a lot more like myself now that I can be as I am in every aspect of my life.”

Emeli Sande’s new album, Let’s Say For Instance, is out now on Chrysalis Records.

