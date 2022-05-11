Bowel cancer campaigner Deborah James hails ‘incredible’ husband’s support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bowel cancer campaigner Deborah James hails ‘incredible’ husband’s support

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 2.35pm
Deborah James (Alamy/PA)
Deborah James (Alamy/PA)

Podcast host Deborah James has praised her husband Sebastien for his “incredible” support as she receives end-of-life care for bowel cancer.

The 40-year-old former deputy headteacher said her partner had “dropped everything” and was with her 24 hours a day.

Speaking to The Times from her parents’ home in Woking, James also discussed the impact of her illness on her children, 14-year-old Hugo and 12-year-old Eloise.

James was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has since kept her more than 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.

She said: “It’s been hideous telling my children. We have had a string of emotional conversations that have escalated very quickly from supportive care to end-of-life care.

 

“My husband Sebastien has been incredible, he has dropped everything and is with me 24/7.

“My first thought was (that) I don’t want my children to see me like this. I didn’t think I would be able to speak to them without crying, but I’d love one last cuddle with them.”

James said there are moments when she “just sobs uncontrollably” but added: “I can’t spend my last few days crying, it would be such a waste.

“So I’m trying to compartmentalise my death, otherwise how would I function?”

The campaigner, who has raised millions for cancer charities since her diagnosis, also addressed the preparations she was making for her death.

She said: “There’s quite a lot of death admin to do, in my mind I’m trying to get all the last bits sorted. I feel very calm knowing that my kids will be looked after: that was the biggest thing for me, I just wanted to know they would be OK without me.

“I don’t think they will crumble when their world crumbles.

“Retrospectively, the Covid pandemic was a massive blessing for our family. How else would we have had two years of just being together with no distraction?

“I watched every moment of them growing up in our little bubble and that makes up (for) some of the years I will lose.

“I feel confident they are doing really well; they are both now at secondary school, where they board.

“They are so happily busy, I get messages saying, ‘Sorry I can’t call you tonight’. That’s great. They can function without me.”

James has set up the Bowelbabe Fund, which has raised more than £2.5 million since it was announced at the beginning of the week. Donations can be made online.

