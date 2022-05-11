Famous faces wish Ireland’s Brooke Scullion luck for Eurovision semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Famous faces wish Ireland’s Brooke Scullion luck for Eurovision semi-final

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 6.01pm
Famous faces wish Ireland’s Brooke Scullion luck ahead of Eurovision semi-final (EBU/Andres Putting/PA)
Famous faces wish Ireland’s Brooke Scullion luck ahead of Eurovision semi-final (EBU/Andres Putting/PA)

Pop stars Meghan Trainor, Ronan Keating and Mika were among the famous faces sending messages of support to Ireland’s Brooke Scullion ahead of her Eurovision semi-final.

The 23-year-old singer, who was third on The Voice UK in 2020 with mentor Trainor, is representing Ireland on Thursday with her pop break-up track That’s Rich.

US singer-songwriter Trainor said: “Superstar Brooke, I love you, I miss you, good luck at Eurovision, you’re going to slay.

“That’s Rich is a smash, have so much fun and remember how talented and amazing you are.”

Pop star Mika sent a video of him in a car dancing to her Eurovision song entry.

Former Boyzone singer Keating said he will be “watching and voting” for her.

He added: “You are an absolute legend and to stand up on that stage to wear the Irish colours is a powerful thing.”

Westlife singer Nicky Byrne said he had “everything is crossed” for her, then started to sing part of her song and jokingly asked if she needed a back-up singer.

Eurovision 2022
Brooke Scullion represents Ireland in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest (EBU/Corinne Cumming/PA)

He added: “You’re going to do great, we believe in you. Have fun and most importantly, enjoy it.

“It’s a big moment but just relax, and give it your all. You’re going to be brilliant.”

Irish girl group B*witched also sent a message of good luck alongside Irish TV presenter Ryan Tubridy, Northern Irish singer JC Stewart and Nathan Carter, an Irish country music singer.

In the video message, former Saturdays singer Una Healy said: “Brooke you are fantastic, I love the song and the chorography is amazing.”

Steve Carrigan, frontman of Kodaline, said it is a “huge honour” to represent Ireland and they’re all backing her.

Scullion will be competing in the second semi-final of the singing competition, where the remaining 18 countries will take to the stage in the hope of being voted through to the final.

The first semi-final on Tuesday saw Eurovision Song Contest favourites Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine voted through to the Grand Final.

They were among 10 countries confirmed to compete on Saturday after acts from 17 countries took part.

Norway, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Greece, Moldova and Netherlands were also voted through.

The UK is among the Big Five countries – also including Spain, Germany, France and Italy – who do not have to qualify from the semi-final stage as they have automatic qualification for the final.

TikTok star Sam Ryder, 32, will represent the UK on Saturday with his uplifting pop song Space Man.

The second semi-final will be broadcast on BBC Three on Thursday from Turin in Italy, with commentary by TV star Rylan Clark and Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier