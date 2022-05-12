Robbie Williams names never-before-seen artwork after popular 80s’ female names

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Robbie Williams names never-before-seen artwork after popular 80s’ female names

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 2.33pm Updated: May 12 2022, 4.32pm
Robbie Williams (Leo Baron/PA)
Robbie Williams and Ed Godrich have called each of the paintings from their debut exhibition after popular female names from the 80s which have “inspired” their art.

The Take That singer and the interior designer have spent the last five years creating 14 never-before-seen works deeply rooted in the rave and music scene from that era.

The Black And White Paintings exhibition will open on Friday at Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries in central London and run until May 25.

Robbie Williams debut exhibition
A piece titled Donna (Yui Mok/PA)

Williams said they are now ready to share their “creative vision with the world.”

Talking about the inspiration behind the naming of the pieces – which include Janet, Donna and Mandy – Williams told the PA news agency: “Because we use human names for the work, it sometimes feels like we are christening the painting.” 
 
He added: “We like the obscurity of these names, which were highly popular back in the day but are not so common today.

Robbie Williams debut exhibition
A piece called Mandy on display (Yui Mok/PA)

“For us, they are the names that define the 80s, an influential era which has inspired our art.”

Williams and Godrich, who bonded over a love of art and music, worked on several paintings at a time, developing them in tandem, with each adding layers of detail.

They told PA: “We use just two paints during the process, black and white only. We edit and change the work as we progress, chopping and changing between blacks and white, inventing scenes and over-painting.

Robbie Williams debut exhibition
A piece called Janet at the debut exhibition (Yui Mok/PA)

“Each character develops organically because of this process and we often ask each other where did a certain character disappear to……and realise this has morphed into a new person.
 
“We often struggle to finish paintings. It takes one of us to be quite bossy, normally Robbie, to put the breaks on.
 
“The edges of the paintings are an important part of each work. This is the very last stage of the process for us. When the final edge is complete, we can safely say that the work is complete.”

The pair said they recently completed an eight-hour painting session without stopping.

They said: “A bank of bonkers creatures who we love – a few of these appear more frequently than others throughout the work. 
 
“Signing each work is really important. We almost create a new artwork on the back of each painting, with names, the date and one of our characters.

“We can’t really remember what happened or what we painted other than there was a finished work at the end. 
 
“When we close our eyes after painting for long hours, all we see is faces and pairs of eyes staring at us.”

