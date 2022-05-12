Hannah Dodd to replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca in Bridgerton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hannah Dodd to replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca in Bridgerton

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 3.31pm
Hannah Dodd will star in Bridgerton as Francesca (Michael Shelford/PA)
Hannah Dodd will star in Bridgerton as Francesca (Michael Shelford/PA)

Anatomy Of A Scandal star Hannah Dodd will play Francesca in the upcoming third series of the hit Netflix period-drama, Bridgerton.

The actress will take over from Ruby Stokes who left during the second season to star in another Netflix show, Lockwood And Co.

The hit show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

Dodd is set to take on the role of mysterious Bridgerton sibling, Francesca, who “despite her reserved nature” tends to “draw attention when she least desires it,” Netflix have said.

Bridgerton world premiere
Ruby Stokes has left the period drama Bridgerton to join Lockwood And Co (Yui Mok/PA)

The character has had fleeting appearances in the first two seasons of the show, which follows Regency-era London, but is expected to take a more central role in the upcoming series.

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

At the time, the streaming giant said the show was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

Bridgerton world premiere
Cast and crew at the premiere of the second series of Bridgerton (Yui Mok/PA)

The first season followed the development of a steamy romance between Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, played by Rege-Jean Page.

Bridgerton’s second series focused on the tumultuous courtship between Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley’s character, Kate.

The Netflix and Shondaland series will return to production this summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier