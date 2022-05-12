Princess Royal hosts veterans’ garden party in Queen’s absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Princess Royal hosts veterans’ garden party in Queen’s absence

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 5.58pm
The Princess Royal meets veterans at the Not Forgotten Association garden party at Buckingham Palace (Peter Cziborra/PA)
The Princess Royal meets veterans at the Not Forgotten Association garden party at Buckingham Palace (Peter Cziborra/PA)

Veterans of all ages have enjoyed a chance to touch base with old friends at a royal garden party.

More than 2,000 guests attended Thursday’s annual garden party for forces charity The Not Forgotten Association, which was the first one to be held since the pandemic lockdowns.

It took place as the royal garden party season got under way this week without the familiar figure of the Queen, who has mobility issues, in attendance.

The Queen gave permission for the annual garden party to take place at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the organisation’s patron the Princess Royal.

Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Guests attend the garden party at Buckingham Palace in London (Peter Cziborra/PA)

Veterans from all services, whose ages ranged from 102 to people in their 20s, were joined by celebrity supporters including Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke, and presenters Jeremy Vine and Vanessa Feltz.

Rosie Thompson, of the Not Forgotten Association, said: “The thing about Not Forgotten is that it brings people of all ages together and all services. It is amazing the bond that they have.

“They have all shared the same experiences, so to get them together and to hear each other’s stories and what they have all been through is really special to them.

“I think a lot of them leave this garden feeling that their services have been valued. Many have been isolated and lonely, especially in the last two years.

“To suddenly be given an invitation to come to Buckingham Palace and to meet our patron just makes them feel really special.

Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
The Princess Royal filled in for the Queen (Peter Cziborra/PA)

“Everyone is very smart and proud to be wearing their medals and their berets. It really means a great deal to them and it really means a great deal to us to be able to entertain them here in this way. It is lovely.”

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford said: “I used to think it was only veterans who came here but, in fact, I love talking to some of the young soldiers who have come back quite recently from some war or some situation.

“I find the span of ages interesting and there is lots of good conversations.”

The garden party for The Not Forgotten Association, which supports disabled veterans and serving wounded, was first held in 1921.

Tom Richardson, 59, of Loughton, Essex, who began his military career in 1973 by joining the army cadets, enjoyed the chance to meet old friends.

He said: “You always get a good feeling.

Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence attended the Not Forgotten Association event (Peter Cziborra/PA)

“You see people you have only seen once or twice and then you see people that you actually know. I have met quite a few people and you get a chance to bond again.”

He joined the Parachute Regiment in 1979, was posted to 2 Para and was a full corporal when he left in 1988, with tours which included the Falklands, Belize and Northern Ireland.

The Queen has missed a number of major events this year but has been carrying out virtual engagements and her other duties.

Garden parties are being staged from this week for the first time in three years and are important events in the royal calendar as those who have served their country or communities are invited to the monarch’s home.

It is understood the key factor in other members of the royal family being asked to represent the Queen was the length of time royal hosts spend standing during garden parties which last well over an hour.

