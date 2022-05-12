Irish entrant delivers energetic pop performance at Eurovision semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Irish entrant delivers energetic pop performance at Eurovision semi-final

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 9.27pm
Brooke Scullion performing for Ireland in the Eurovision semi-final (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett/PA)
Brooke Scullion performing for Ireland in the Eurovision semi-final (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett/PA)

Ireland’s Brooke Scullion has taken to the stage to deliver an energetic performance in the second semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The country was among 18 countries competing in Turin, Italy, on Thursday evening, where 10 acts will be voted through to the Grand Final on Saturday.

The 23-year-old singer, who was third on The Voice UK in 2020 with mentor Meghan Trainor, represented her country with her pop break-up track That’s Rich.

Scullion was dressed in a co-ordinated blue outfit as she opened her performance lying on a pink heart on the stage before jumping up to perform an energetic routine accompanied by a group of backing dancers.

Her performance was met with rapturous applause from the audience.

Before her performance Scullion received well-wishes from a number of famous faces including Trainor, Ronan Keating and Mika.

US singer-songwriter Trainor said: “Superstar Brooke, I love you, I miss you, good luck at Eurovision, you’re going to slay.

“That’s Rich is a smash, have so much fun and remember how talented and amazing you are.”

Eurovision host Mika sent a video of him in a car dancing to her song.

The second semi-final opened with Finland’s representative, The Rasmus, who gave a dramatic performance of Jezebel while dressed in black and yellow.

Israel followed with Michael Ben David, the most recent winner of the country’s X Factor, who performed his song I.M.

Serbian entrant Konstrakta performed a peculiar song about Meghan Markle, then Georgia entertained the audience with a colourful performance by Circus Mircus, whose members sported a variety of extravagant facial hair and accessories.

San Marino’s Achille Lauro performing in the second Eurovision semi-final (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett/PA)

One of the more eye-catching performances came from San Marino’s Achille Lauro, who donned a dramatic outfit complete with a black feather boa and diamante encrusted cowboy hat, before ending his performance on a bucking bronco.

Ukrainian act Kalush Orchestra, who performed during Tuesday’s first semi-final, are the favourites to win the final, with bookmaker William Hill placing them at 2/5, as the country continues to resist Russian forces.

During the first semi-final Ukraine, Switzerland, Armenia and Iceland were among the 10 countries to secure a spot in Saturday night’s final.

Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Moldova and Netherlands also made the cut.

The second semi-final is being broadcast on BBC Three, with commentary by TV star Rylan Clark and Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills.

UK viewers can vote by phone or on the official Eurovision Song Contest app.

