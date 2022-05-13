Deborah James feels ‘humbled and blown away’ by damehood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deborah James feels ‘humbled and blown away’ by damehood

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 2.35pm Updated: May 13 2022, 2.47pm
Deborah James (Alamy/PA)
Deborah James (Alamy/PA)

Podcast host Deborah James said she is “honoured and shocked” that she was considered for a damehood.

The 40-year-old, known online as Bowel Babe, was honoured for her “tireless campaigning” having raised more than £4 million for Cancer Research UK so far.

In a post on Instagram, James said the last few days had been a “whirlwind of surreal dreaming”, and that she “can’t fathom the kindness and generosity”.

She said: “I don’t even know where to start with the overwhelming tears getting in the way.

“I’m humbled and blown away that five years of talking about poo can lead to a damehood!

“I feel honoured and shocked that I even got considered.

“I can simply only give thanks for the wonderful people in the world and say the most heartfelt thank you for your unconditional support not just now but over the years.”

The presenter of popular BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C, disclosed on Monday that she had moved to hospice-at-home care to treat her terminal bowel cancer.

In the social media post, she added: “As I’m getting more and more sleepy and finding life a little harder, I’ve had more time to think that I’ve never stopped to realise the impact that our podcasting, and talking, and campaigning has had over five years.

“Small chats really can save lives, small conversations can create ripples far beyond where we might see them, and seeds might grow where we’re never see their fruits.

“And there is something exciting and beautiful in that cycle of life. With this money hopefully more people will have more time with their loved ones.

“Who knows what plants we might grow, but when done with hope, we pray that some blossom into game-changers for our kids, and many more to come.