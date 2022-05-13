Coleen Rooney ‘felt vulnerable’ after husband’s drink-drive arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Coleen Rooney ‘felt vulnerable’ after husband’s drink-drive arrest

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 4.53pm
Coleen and Wayne Rooney leave the Royal Courts Of Justice (James Manning/PA)
Coleen and Wayne Rooney leave the Royal Courts Of Justice (James Manning/PA)

Coleen Rooney has told the High Court she was in a “vulnerable situation” following her husband Wayne’s arrest for drink-driving.

Starting her evidence as part of her libel battle against Rebekah Vardy on Friday, the TV personality alleged that private information about her marriage to the former England captain had been leaked to The Sun newspaper.

On September 1 2017, Mr Rooney was arrested for drink-driving as a woman was found in the car at the time.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice (Yui Mok/PA)

He later received a two-year driving ban and was ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to the charge.

On Friday, the High Court was told Mrs Rooney took the couple’s four children and went to stay with her parents following the incident.

She said: “I was in a vulnerable situation, I didn’t know how my marriage was going to work out, whether I was going on with my relationship.”

Mrs Rooney said that the couple later tried to work out their difficulties privately, but did not want the public to know about their potential reconciliation at the time.

In late October 2017 and early November, Mrs Rooney posted two pictures of her children – one on her public Instagram account and a second on her private account – with only the second photo containing Mr Rooney.

Mrs Rooney told the High Court the pictures of the family in matching pyjamas was part of a campaign to support Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool.

She said that despite keeping the photo with Mr Rooney to her “close circle” on her private account, a story was later published in The Sun.

Mrs Rooney said in her witness statement: “Whilst I was comfortable enough to upload the photograph of Wayne to my private Instagram account, I made a conscious decision not to upload the photograph with him in to my Twitter account or to my public Instagram account because of the difficulties between us at the time.”

She later told the court: “That was information that I was happy to share in the private group… but I didn’t want the public to know that.”

However, she claimed that on November 1, the day of the private post including Mr Rooney, an article was published describing the post.

Mrs Rooney said in her written evidence that she was “really hurt” by the leak, “particularly because I felt as though someone that I trusted was betraying me at a very difficult time”.

Mrs Rooney is expected to continue her evidence until Monday afternoon, with Mr Rooney due to step into the witness box on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier