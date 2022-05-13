First glimpse of upcoming Top Gear antics in new trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First glimpse of upcoming Top Gear antics in new trailer

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 12.03am
Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff are set to return for series 32 of Top Gear (BBC/PA)

Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris find themselves in trouble at airport customs in a first look at the upcoming series of Top Gear.

In a newly released trailer, the presenting trio are seen having an uncomfortable encounter with customs officials when searches of their luggage reveal a speed gun, a pair of handcuffs and some oily boxer shorts.

The motoring entertainment show is set to return for its 32nd series although an official launch date is yet to be announced.

The newly released trailer shows the presenting trio encountering trouble in airport customs (BBC/PA)

Set to debut on BBC One after Saturday’s FA Cup Final, the trailer sees McGuinness, 48, Flintoff, 44, and Harris, 47, forced to explain the unusual contents of their suitcases – prompting flashback to their connection with filming the new series.

Things go from bad to worse when a humourless customers officer decides to interrogate a fourth member of the Top Gear team – the show’s anonymous racing driver, The Stig.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of what viewers can expect in the upcoming series, including the presenters swamp buggy racing in Florida and going head to head in America’s newest official motorsport Donk racing, where classic American muscle cars are modified to produce up to 2000 horsepower.

The final event of Team Top Gear’s Florida motorsport adventure sees them line up in a grid of heavily modified Ford Crown Victoria police cars, all equipped with power-boosting nitrous oxide.

The trio will also celebrate English inventor Sir Clive Sinclair, as Flintoff turns a Sinclair C5 – a one-person electric car designed by Sinclair – into a bobsleigh before attempting to reach 60mph down Norway’s Lillehammer’s Olympic luge track.

In August last year it was announced that BBC Studios was moving production of Top Gear from London to Bristol.

It was also confirmed that Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey will continue to be used as the Top Gear track while the series will still feature films shot around the world.

Top Gear will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in due course.

