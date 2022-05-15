Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will celebrate ‘after the war’ in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will celebrate ‘after the war’ in Ukraine

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 7.37pm
Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will celebrate ‘after the war’ in Ukraine (Sarah Louise Bennett/PA)
Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will celebrate ‘after the war’ in Ukraine (Sarah Louise Bennett/PA)

The lead singer of Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra has said the folk-rap group will celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest win “after the war”.

The act had been the frontrunner of the competition since the invasion, which prompted organisers to ban Russia from competing.

Following their win in Turin, Italy, following a powerful performance of the song Stefania, Kalush Orchestra said the victory was “for every Ukrainian”.

During a press conference, frontman Oleg Psyuk said: “We haven’t really celebrated yet.

“We will probably have a big celebration after the war because victory is great, winning Eurovision is fantastic but there is just so much stuff going on.

“People are getting killed in the war or they fight in the war or lose their jobs in Ukraine, it is not really the best backdrop for celebrations.”

Addressing the social media post from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky who said next year Ukraine will host Eurovision, Psyuk added: “If the president said it’s going to happen, then it’s going to happen.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (House of Commons/PA)

“We will host Eurovision in a newly rebuilt and happy Ukraine.

“He congratulated us and he is happy we won.”

Psyuk said Ukraine’s Eurovision win “lifted” the war-torn nation’s spirits and he remains hopeful for the future of the country.

During the performance, which combined rap and Ukrainian folklore, the group members were dressed in elaborate outfits, including long multi-coloured fringed ensembles.

The rapper said: “I looked calm but my heart just kept pounding.

“I mean, of course I was nervous, 200 million people watching, the whole of Ukraine watching us, a huge responsibility.

“You have no right to screw this up!”

Despite the triumph, Psyuk said he was going back to his home in Ukraine where he runs a volunteering organisation.

He added: “It is chaos.

“It’s like a sick lottery with all those missiles.

“I am going back to Ukraine, I run the volunteering organisation, we help people with accommodation, transportation, medication, whatever is needed so I am just going to keep doing that.”

The Ukrainian group was not leading the Eurovision score board after the jury vote, however they triumphed during the public vote, receiving 439 points out of a possible 468.

Following the win, European Broadcasting Union (EBU) who organise the song contest, released a statement claiming “certain irregular voting patterns” had been spotted in relation to six countries.

The statement said: “In order to comply with the contest’s voting instructions, the EBU worked with its voting partner to calculate a substitute aggregated result for each country concerned for both the second-semi final and the grand final.”

